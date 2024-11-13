Mozambique Faces 2% GDP Loss Following Election Turmoil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mozambique's business landscape faces unprecedented challenges following recent post-election unrest. The Confederation of Mozambican Business Associations (CTA) has sounded the alarm on the economic fallout.



CTA President Agostinho Vuma revealed staggering losses of 24.8 billion meticais, equivalent to $388.1 million. This figure represents a significant 2% of the country's Gross Domestic Product.



The impact on key sectors such as commerce, logistics, and has been severe. Over a 10-day protest period, the hemorrhaged funds, jeopardizing the year's 5.5% growth target.



Vandalism emerged as a primary form of protest, targeting business units across the nation. Approximately 151 establishments suffered damage, with 80% concentrated in Maputo City and Province.



The destruction carries a hefty price tag of $45.5 million and threatens over 1,200 jobs. The transport sector bore the brunt of the chaos.







Operators in the Maputo metropolitan area reported unofficial tolls and lost revenue of 417 million meticais. Traffic disruptions in the Maputo corridor slashed daily truck flow to the port from 1,100 to a mere 300.

Economic Instability and Government Response

Financial markets also felt the tremors. Foreign exchange transactions plummeted by 75.3%, dropping from an average of $60 million to $14 million on October 24 and 25. These figures paint a grim picture of economic instability.



In response, the CTA proposed a series of measures to cushion the blow to businesses. They called for Value Added Tax removal on essential goods and tax payment flexibility.



The CTA also suggested monetary policy adjustments and labor-related concessions. The root of this turmoil lies in the contested October 9, 2024 elections.



Official results maintained FRELIMO's grip on power with a reported 70% of votes. This outcome sparked widespread protests, met with government crackdowns resulting in at least 30 deaths.



Mozambique's economic woes predate this crisis. The country grappled with a severe financial crisis, with its internal debt reaching 99.8% of GDP by June 2024. This precarious situation left little room for economic maneuvering.



The African Development Bank had projected a 5.2% GDP growth for Mozambique in 2024. However, they cautioned against potential setbacks from climate change and political instability. The current unrest has likely derailed these optimistic forecasts.



As Mozambique navigates this complex crisis, the need for balanced solutions becomes evident. The private sector's plea for government intervention highlights the urgency of the situation.



It underscores the delicate balance between maintaining order and fostering economic growth. The path forward requires careful consideration of both immediate needs and long-term stability.



Mozambique's leaders face the challenge of addressing economic concerns while ensuring political transparency. The coming months will prove crucial in determining the country's trajectory.

