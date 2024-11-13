MC2 Finance Partners With Flexpath DXP To Leverage Veriqualtm For Enhanced Dealer And Lender Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New partnership Empowers Lenders and Dealers with Advanced Identity Verification and Streamlined Credit Prequalification.

- Katie BakerCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MC2 Finance Partners with FlexPath DXP to Leverage VeriQualTM for Enhanced Dealer and Lender SolutionsNew partnership Empowers Lenders and Dealers with Advanced Identity Verification and Streamlined Credit Prequalification.MC2 Finance, a leader in commercial transportation financing solutions, announces its new partnership with FlexPath® DXP, a pioneer in digital identity verification and credit prequalification technologies.Through this partnership, MC2 will utilize FlexPath's patent-pending VeriQualTM solution to streamline credit prequalification and identity verification processes, enhancing security and efficiency for both MC2 and its network of dealer partners.Lenders and dealers are losing millions due to identity fraud. VeriQual's advanced Fintech capabilities provide instant, secure credit prequalification by integrating sophisticated identity verification with just a phone number.This feature not only simplifies the customer journey but gives MC2 and its dealers real-time access to verified leads, drastically reducing the risk of identity fraud and significantly enhancing credit prequalification.“Partnering with FlexPath allows us to continue innovating in a highly competitive commercial transportation market,” said Katie Baker, President of MC2.“VeriQual provides the security and efficiency our lenders and dealers need to serve their customers better, increasing both conversion rates and customer satisfaction by verifying leads right at the start of the process.”FlexPath's VeriQual solution aligns perfectly with MC2's commitment to streamlined, secure financing. By combining these technologies, the partnership allows for a more reliable and rapid customer credit prequalification process, reducing the workload on dealer staff and enabling lenders to make faster decisions.“We're thrilled to partner with MC2,” said FlexPath's CEO, Tarry Shebesta.“With VeriQual, MC2's network of dealers can benefit from identity-verified leads and a smoother prequalification process, which not only reduces risk but fosters higher-quality interactions and faster approvals.”About FlexPath DXP, LLCFlexPath DXP is a Digital Experience Platform, with deep roots in online sales and marketing, developing revolutionary SaaS fintech solutions that enable organizations to deliver personalized and targeted marketing, enhance customer experiences, and drive efficiencies and value for all parties involved.About MC2 FinanceMC2 is a commercial transportation financing leader, dedicated to delivering innovative, secure, and customer-centered financing solutions that support its network of lenders and dealers. MC2 provides a full suite of services that enhance efficiency, drive sales, and optimize the financing process. More info:

