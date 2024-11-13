SIA's 2024 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List Honors Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT HealthcareBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Staffing Analysts (SIA) has revealed its 2024 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list, honoring MPLT Healthcare's CEO, Liz Hale, for the second consecutive year. This prestigious list, now celebrating its 10th year, highlights women across the globe for their outstanding contributions to the staffing industry.The 2024 honorees include CEOs, industry innovators, and leaders who have made significant strides within their organizations. Liz Hale is celebrated for her exceptional leadership at MPLT Healthcare, where her strategic direction has resulted in significant growth and strengthened representation of women in executive roles. Hale's leadership has helped MPLT Healthcare navigate the evolving staffing landscape, focusing on innovation and creating meaningful impact in the healthcare sector.Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare, said,“I'm truly honored to once be again recognized in SIA's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list. This recognition reflects my dedication to driving meaningful change within the healthcare staffing industry. I'm passionate about leading MPLT Healthcare with integrity, resilience, and a clear vision for the future. It's an exciting time for our company, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue making an impact and shaping the direction of our field.”“The staffing industry is evolving rapidly amid significant transformations in technology and workforce dynamics, creating both challenges and exciting new opportunities. Our Global Power 150 Women in Staffing for this year have not only adapted to these changes but have excelled, setting new standards in the world of work,” said SIA President Ursula Williams.“Congratulations to our 2024 honorees for their vision, leadership, resilience, and dedication to driving positive change and shaping the future of our industry.”The full list of the 2024 SIA Global Power 150 Women in Staffing honorees is available here .About Liz HaleLiz Hale is the CEO of MPLT Healthcare, where she directs the company's business development, sales operations, organizational strategy, and internal talent acquisition. With over 30 years of staffing experience, she has been a transformative leader, driving both organizational growth and fostering a diverse, inclusive leadership team.In addition to her role at MPLT Healthcare, Ms. Hale serves as the President-Elect of the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®) and chairs the organization's Credentialing Committee. Her involvement with NALTO® allows her to guide the temporary healthcare staffing industry in developing sound business practices, enforcing ethical standards, and providing resources that help staffing agencies across the country succeed.About MPLT HealthcareWith years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources, and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today's rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm, and direct-hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers, and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality, and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)SIA is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded in 1989 by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne as a division of the Crain Communications Inc international business media company, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in London, England.

