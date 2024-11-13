Raintree Adds Elite Healthcare Tech Saas Product And Financial Leaders To Executive Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Jeff Neunsinger (CFO) and Tara Clem (CPO) Join Raintree Systems to Drive Strategy and Product Innovation

Raintree Systems, a leading provider of rehabilitation therapy software, proudly announced the addition of Jeff Neunsinger as Chief Financial Officer and Tara Clem as Chief Product Officer. These strategic appointments mark an exciting phase for Raintree, as both leaders bring extensive expertise in SaaS, healthcare technology, product development and usability to support the company's ambitious plans to transform the rehab therapy industry through software innovation and the application of artificial intelligence.

Jeff Neunsinger joins Raintree with an extensive background in financial leadership across multiple industries, including SaaS, technology-enabled B2B services, hospitality, and travel. As CFO, Jeff will drive Raintree's financial strategy as it expands its leadership in the rehab therapy market. His hands-on approach to building high-performing teams aligns with Raintree's commitment to a culture of excellence. "As a seasoned, world-class finance leader with a deep background in SaaS, Jeff is exactly the right person for this critical role," said Nick Hedges, CEO. "His experience in leading financial and legal functions at large-scale companies will be critical to the next phase of Raintree's growth."

Tara Clem, a seasoned technology executive with over 18 years of experience in product and portfolio management, will lead Raintree's product management efforts. Her background in software design and user-centered product development, including leadership roles at Nextech Systems and Therapy Brands, uniquely positions her to scale and accelerate our product delivery at Raintree. "Tara's proven ability to deliver technology solutions that prioritize user experience will be invaluable as we execute our product roadmap," said Hedges. Tara's passion for using technology to bridge gaps in therapy, deliver value throughout the care journey, and improve patient outcomes through market-driven innovation will be essential in advancing Raintree's products to meet the evolving needs of therapy providers.

The addition of Neusinger and Clem to the executive team reflects Raintree's strategic focus on attracting top talent to support its ambitious growth plans.

