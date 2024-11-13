Poland's Charm Captures Gulf Travellers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Poland is emerging as a popular destination among Qatar residents and those from the other Gulf countries, according to Polish head of mission in Doha Tomasz Sadzinski.

The trend has been boosted by twice-daily direct Qatar Airways flights and growing awareness of Poland's attractions, he told Gulf Times while underlining the rising appeal of Polish culture, landscapes, and hospitality.

“We are seeing a lot of interest in and travelling to Poland,” he said, attributing this to both the country's diverse attractions and the ease of travel from Qatar.

Sadzinski announced that this month, the Polish mission in Doha will participate in the Qatar Travel Mart 2024 to further showcase Poland's tourism appeal.

“We will have a display with Polish food, a live band, and cultural exhibits to invite Qataris and residents to consider Poland as a travel destination,” he said.

Sadzinski noted that visitors from the GCC countries are especially welcomed in the southern regions of Poland during the summer, where the local community has embraced this new wave of travellers, often seen enjoying the scenic landscapes and vibrant summer activities.

He pointed out that this tourism interest is just one component of the expanding relationship between Qatar and Poland, a bond strengthened by economic and diplomatic ties.

Highlighting the significance of their bilateral relations, Sadzinski noted the high-level visits between the two countries, including the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to Poland in July this year and the Polish president's two recent trips to Doha.

He said one of the key pillars of this relationship is energy co-operation, where Qatar has played a crucial role in Poland's energy strategy as its primary supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Since 2016, Qatar has been delivering LNG to Poland through the Swinoujscie LNG terminal on the Baltic Sea. Following a 2017 agreement that doubled the LNG exports, Qatar now supplies nearly a third of Poland's LNG requirements.

“We obviously have a strong and strategic energy partnership. Qatar is delivering LNG but also a number of investments are being conducted in ports sector, logistics, and also we have substantial growth in trade. Qatar is third largest trading partner for Poland within the GCC and sixth biggest in the Middle East,” Sadzinski said.

He noted that the recent Qatar Boat Show at the Old Doha Port witnessed Polish yacht manufacturer Sunreef showcasing its luxury yachts, a nod to Poland's high-tech industry and its commitment to the Qatari market.

