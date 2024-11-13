Beazley Security Taps Experienced Leader For Professional Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mandeep Gosal promoted to Vice President, Global Professional Services

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued growth and expansion,

Beazley Security today announced that Mandeep Gosal

has been promoted to Vice President, Global Professional Services to lead the strategy and delivery for all professional services engagements.

Mr. Gosal joined Beazley Security in August to the lead services expansion in Europe. He was promoted to drive innovation and growth, while also building effective management systems to scale a growing global organization. Mr. Gosal will also serve as a liaison for Beazley Insurance, providing technical guidance and insights to underwriting and claims personnel, as well as acting as a key interface to Beazley brokers to help insurance clients proactively address cyber risks.

"We are very pleased to add Mandeep to our experienced executive team," said Alton Kizziah, CEO of Beazley Security. "For more than 20 years Mandeep has helped later stage start-ups manage rapid growth on their way to become global enterprises built on high client satisfaction and extreme operational effectiveness. We look forward to leveraging this expertise as we continue our expansion from North America and the UK, across Europe and into Asia."

Mr. Gosal has been recognized for his innovative approach to driving transformational change, which will be important as Beazley Security continues to establish itself as a leading services provider supporting Beazley Security's growing base of clients.

"I'm thrilled to join Beazley Security at such a pivotal point in the company's journey," said Mr. Gosal. "I have already engaged with clients, prospects, and brokers to position our Full Spectrum Cyber solution, highlighting how our professional services can work with insurance to mitigate risk and maximize cyber resilience.

"What's been clear to me is that many organizations don't have a clear understanding of their risks, or what they are getting from their security investments," continued Mr. Gosal. "One program we have already rolled out is a rapid assessment that leverages decades of claims and cause of loss data to provide an objective viewpoint on cyber risk. This, followed by a more detailed Security Roadmap session, provides business leaders a multi-year plan that directs investments to areas that have the highest impact."

In addition to overseeing a 'follow the sun' global incident response and restoration business, Mr. Gosal is charged with expanding Beazley Security services focused on helping clients proactively address cyber risks. These include:



Advisory Consulting: services that assess cyber security maturity against industry frameworks, identify control gaps, and provide tailored roadmaps for improvements.

Microsoft Technical Consulting: services to help clients enhance their cyber security posture using existing investments in Microsoft technology to strengthen cloud security, manage access to critical resources, and ensure compliance with legal and regulatory frameworks. Offensive Security: services that rigorously test the resilience of client environments through vulnerability management programs, red teaming and penetration testing.

Beazley Security's professional services work in concert with but are additive to the Risk Management Offerings that may be included in Beazley cyber insurance policies. Under the Full Spectrum Cyber program, Beazley insurance policy holders are also eligible for discounts on Beazley Security services.

For more information about Beazley Security's full range of cyber security and risk management services, visit .

About Beazley Security

Beazley Security is a global cybersecurity services firm committed to helping clients develop true cyber resilience. We combine decades of cybersecurity protection, detection, response, and recovery expertise with the actuarial precision and risk mitigation capability of our parent company, Beazley. Current operations include USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Singapore. For more information, visit Beazley.

