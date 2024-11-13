THINKING NATION TO PRESENT AT NSSLA AND NCSS CONFERENCES ON THE FUTURE OF SOCIAL STUDIES EDUCATION AND INNOVATIVE TEACHING APPROACHES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Presentations Will Address Disciplinary Thinking, the Importance of Social Studies, and Dynamic, Inquiry-Based Classroom Strategies

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinking Nation , a national 501(c)(3) committed to empowering students through inquiry by transforming social studies education from content memorization to an historical thinking discipline, is excited to announce its participation in two major education in Boston: the National Social Studies Leadership Association (NSSLA) Annual on Nov. 20, 2024, and the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) Annual Conference on Nov. 22-24, 2024.

Thinking Nation Executive Director Zachary Coté said, "If social studies is to be elevated to a critical subject that the wider population sees as vital to preserving our democracy and equipping future generations for success, we must support education leaders, better equip teachers, and demonstrate our own legitimacy to other stakeholders. Thinking Nation is honored to share our insights for how to tackle these tall tasks at our nation's largest convening in social studies education in Boston next week. With such incredible collaborators, we are hopeful for the future of social studies."

During the conferences, Thinking Nation experts will lead sessions on disciplinary thinking assessments, the future of social studies education, and innovative teaching methods that incorporate movement to enhance student engagement. Session details follow:

NSSLA: "Breaking Down Content Silos through Disciplinary Thinking Assessments"

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 | 1:35-2:30 p.m.

During this session, Thinking Nation Executive Director Zachary Coté and Director of Curriculum Annie Jenson will lead a discussion exploring the critical role of disciplinary thinking common assessments in transforming school districts. By utilizing these assessments, districts can achieve vertical alignment and foster interdisciplinary collaboration, ensuring students develop a cohesive set of skills throughout their education. Attendees will learn how these assessments streamline and standardize data on student performance and provide objective insights into student learning across grades and subjects.

NCSS Vital Issues Session: "The State of Social Studies Education: What Our Many Voices Can Do Together"

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 |9:10-10:10 a.m.

During this special session, featuring NCSS Interim Executive Director Anton Schulzki, iCivics Inc. CEO Louise Dubé, RAND Corporation Associate Policy Researcher Melissa Diliberti and Thinking Nation Executive Director Zachary Coté, panelists will discuss the current landscape of social studies education following the 2024 election. As our nation continues to navigate complex social and political issues, the need for strong social studies and civics education is more important than ever. These experts will address the essential role social studies plays in our society and how the field of social studies education can empower students to sustain and strengthen democracy while preparing them for an evolving economic landscape.

NCSS Session: "Movers and Shakers: Strategies for Teaching Historical Thinking Through Movement"

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 | 4:35-5:00 p.m.

During this session led by Thinking Nation's Director of Curriculum Annie Jenson, participants will learn innovative strategies for teaching historical thinking through movement-based activities that encourage students to think deeply and critically about content. Attendees will discover practical, collaboration-infused lesson ideas and templates that align with curriculum requirements while addressing adolescents' developmental needs. This interactive approach fosters active learning and enhances classroom management by creating a student-centered, engaging environment that makes learning intellectually rigorous.

Visitors to the conferences can further explore these topics and meet Thinking Nation experts at exhibit booth #114.

Jenson added, "In our polarized climate, finding common ground can be more than a little challenging. That's why I am truly looking forward to connecting and collaborating with fellow social studies leaders and educators at the NSSLA and NCSS conferences. These events offer incredible opportunities for professional growth, and I am eager to be reinspired and reenergized in our task of cultivating informed and engaged students. Thinking Nation is committed to advancing social studies education by providing educators with tools and strategies that cultivate critical thinking and inquiry skills among students. These presentations underscore Thinking Nation's dedication to building a generation of informed and active citizens."

For more information on Thinking Nation's innovative approach to fostering historical thinking in social studies education, visit thinkingnation. To donate and support the organization's work to transform social studies classrooms across the country, go to thinkingnation/donate .

About Thinking Nation

Thinking Nation is a national 501(c)(3) committed to empowering students through inquiry by transforming social studies education from content memorization to an historical thinking discipline. We believe that education is our greatest equalizer, and that every student, regardless of zip code or socio-economic background, deserves access to learning practices that reflect the diversity of identities, histories, contributions, and experiences to support enriched educational opportunity, equity, and success for all. Thinking Nation currently serves more than 35,000 students in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

