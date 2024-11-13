Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Shares Hacks For Planning Your Holiday Celebration At A Destin Vacation Rental Or Airbnb

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) These tips for celebrating the holidays at a vacation rental home will help families maximize their time together and reduce holiday stress and anxiety

Destin, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent survey of 1,042 Americans over the age of 18 by the Vacationer , a one-stop resource for all things travel, revealed that 50% of respondents plan to during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Of those planning to travel in 2024, around 22% will journey solely for Thanksgiving, and nearly 29% will travel for both Thanksgiving and the holidays of Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. Many of these trips will be to private residences, including vacation rentals and Airbnbs. In time for the holidays, Newman-Dailey, one of the longest-operating vacation rental companies in Destin, Florida, is releasing their top hacks for celebrating the holidays at a vacation rental home or Airbnb.

“Many of our guests have discovered the joys of celebrating the holidays in a vacation rental at the beach,” said Newman-Dailey Founder & CEO Jeanne Dailey.“We've been providing warm welcomes to families visiting the beach for the holidays for 39 years. By sharing our tips, we hope to enhance the joy of celebrating the holidays at the beach while inspiring others to try it for the first time. The best part is that when the holiday celebration concludes, families get to leave the housekeeping to us.”

These hacks for celebrating the holidays at a vacation rental home or condominium are aimed at helping families maximize their time together, make more memories, and reduce holiday stress and anxiety.

What to Pack

Once clothing and toiletries are packed, the little details will make the celebration extra special. For starters, holiday travelers can pack lighter due to the convenience of a washer and dryer in every vacation rental home. There is no need for seven nights of pajamas; wash and wear them again. In addition, families can bring holiday cheer by packing small holiday decorations. Strands of lights, stockings, and garland take a small amount of space when packing, but bring big warmth and holiday cheer. Bring runners, placemats, or a stunning holiday centerpiece for the dinner table. In addition, there are delivery services that will bring a tree (fresh or artificial) fully decorated for a fee. The easiest way to bring holiday cheer with little effort or investment is to create a playlist of holiday music and put a video of a crackling fire on the television.

The Holiday Meal

Cherished holiday recipes are a special part of holiday celebrations. Destin vacation rentals and Airbnbs include a fully stocked kitchen with pots, pans, baking sheets, dishes, etc.--everything needed for making a holiday feast. Guests should pack spices and seasonings, including salt and pepper, as these items should not be in the vacation rental due to health and safety regulations. Travelers should also pack specialty knives or other specialty kitchen tools in their checked bag or in the car. Most importantly, vacation rental guests will want to plan for post-meal needs and pack aluminum foil, Ziplock bags, and trash bags for clean-up. To reduce stress, guests may hire a grocery shopping service such as Be My Shopper to deliver groceries to the rental home prior to arrival. Another option is to purchase groceries online and use curbside pick-up at a local grocery store or purchase a pre-made holiday feast from stores such as Fresh Market or Whole Foods. For those who prefer to be served, ask the local vacation rental company or tourism department for a list of local restaurants offering holiday meals. In Destin, Harbor Docks serves a free Thanksgiving feast and accepts donations benefiting two local non-profits.

Planning for Presents

For families exchanging gifts, it's a good idea to pre-wrap presents, pack them in a box to bring them in the car or ship them to the vacation rental company to hold until arrival. Another option is to take advantage of shopping at local boutiques and businesses. By purchasing presents locally, families will be supporting the community while providing a one-of-a-kind commemorative gift. Another option is to give experience gifts. In Destin, guests can give a loved one a breathtaking helicopter tour that provides a stunning aerial view of the coastline. In South Walton along Scenic Highway 30A, guests may give the gift of a glass art class at The Glass Deer or Shard Shop, allowing participants to create a one-of-a-kind keepsake. Whether bringing gifts, shopping for presents or presenting a one-of-a-kind experience, celebrating the holidays at a vacation rental home makes the holiday even more memorable.

Holiday Festivities

One of the joys of being out of town for the holidays is experiencing local traditions. It's a good idea to reach out to the local tourism bureau to get a list of local holiday happenings. In Destin, the iconic Destin Boat Parade is a beloved holiday tradition that has been held for more than 30 years. Boats are decked out in holiday décor and lights as they glide along the Destin Harbor delighting spectators of all ages. The parade concludes with a fireworks show over the Harbor that lights up the night sky. Another cherished activity during the holidays is the spirit of giving to those in need. Since 1987, Harvest House of Destin has dedicated over 35 years of community support. This organization invites travelers to embrace the season by donating unused grocery items to their local food pantry.

How to Save

While planning a holiday away can be intimidating, there are many rewards, including potential cost savings. Vacation rental rates vary greatly depending on the size and location of the home or condominium. Travelers can save money by booking economy properties. For example, in Destin, properties located farther from the beach are priced more affordably than Gulf-front rentals. In addition, many vacation rental companies also offer specials and packages for the holidays. Guests can also save on meal costs by grocery shopping and utilizing the kitchen at the vacation rental instead of eating at restaurants every day of their stay.

