INTO Launches International Year One In Finance With Bayes Business School

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTO City, University of London , has launched an International Year One (IYO) in Finance for international students in collaboration with the prestigious Bayes Business School.

The preparatory program will be jointly delivered by INTO and Bayes. It is designed to support international students aspiring to progress into top finance degrees at Bayes Business School.

Applications for the program are now open to international students. Eligible students will commence their studies in September 2025, with an optional term in June for those requiring an extra layer of English language support.

John Sykes, CEO of INTO University Partnerships , said:“The launch of the IYO Finance program is an exciting next step in our valued partnership with City St George's, University of London. This initiative reinforces our shared commitment to enhancing the academic and professional prospects of international students as they prepare for successful careers in the finance sector.”

The IYO program, equivalent to the first year of an undergraduate degree, enables international students to seamlessly transition into the second year of their chosen degree at Bayes Business School, while receiving language and academic support tailored to their needs.

Dr Malvina Marchese, Academic Director of the Finance clusters degrees at Bayes Business School, said:“I am delighted about this new venture between Bayes and INTO City, University of London. The new program will widen participation to the Finance degrees by allowing motivated and hard-working international students to join our community.”

“The program will be delivered jointly, ensuring the highest standard of teaching and students' experience. The finance degrees have an impressive track record of employability and student satisfaction, making them ideal for curious and engaging international students who want to succeed in the finance industry.”

Bayes, recognized among the top 100 global business schools and accredited by AMBA, EQUIS and AACSB, is celebrated for its industry connections, professional placements, and strong graduate employability prospects – with an impressive average graduate salary of just under £44,000 a year.

Bayes students can benefit from the school's 5000+ employer connections which offer a range of placement opportunities in sectors such as corporate finance, sales, trading, and hedge fund management. Recent graduates have secured positions at UBS, Morgan Stanley, and Unicef.

Bayes Business School's finance degrees have consistently achieved recognition in national and international rankings, placing 3rd in London, 14th in the UK, and 10th in Europe.

INTO City's Centre Director, Adelina Melillo, said:“The IYO in Finance at INTO City offers a unique opportunity to international students with aspirations to pursue a degree and career in Finance, blending Bayes' world-class finance curriculum with INTO's expert guidance.”

Upon successful completion of the IYO in Finance, students can progress to one of three prestigious finance-related degrees at Bayes, including Finance BSc (Hons), Banking and International Finance BSc (Hons), and Investment and Financial Risk Management BSc (Hons).

Reflecting on their experience at INTO City, one student said:“It is impressive how the Centre has created an inspiring and nurturing environment that fosters both academic excellence and personal growth, especially the foundation course in business, economics and accounting, allowing us to explore our own interests within a friendly environment and conscientious support from our teachers. I will always remember INTO City as one of my first unforgettable experiences in the UK.”

INTO University Partnerships connects ambitious international students with leading universities in the US, UK, and Australia. Since its inception in 2005, INTO has helped over 150,000 students from more than 180 countries achieve their dream of obtaining a degree from a world-class institution.

Learn more about the IYO program at education.intostudy.com/city-iyo-finance .

