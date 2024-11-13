Robotic Palletizer Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 3.7 Bn By 2033, At 7.0% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Robotic Palletizer Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview Global Robotic Palletizer Market is expected to reach USD 2.0 billion by the end of 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 3.7 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% . Robotic palletizer is an automated machine utilized in manufacturing and distribution settings to stack and organize products onto pallets for storage or transport. This type of palletizer employs a robotic arm to pick, place, and arrange individual items into a single stack on a pallet. The global robotic palletizer market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of automation across various industries. These systems offer numerous benefits, such as heightened productivity, improved workplace safety, and greater efficiency in warehouse and distribution operations. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:





The US Robotic Palletizer Market The U.S. robotic palletizer market is projected to reach USD 0.6 billion by the end of 2024 and grow to USD 1.0 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% . This market growth is being fueled by the rising demand for automation in logistics and manufacturing, aimed at boosting productivity and reducing labor costs. The surge in e-commerce and the need for efficient handling of various product types have further driven the adoption of robotic palletizers. Key trends in the U.S. market include the growing use of collaborative robots that work alongside human operators, providing flexibility and enhancing safety. Additionally, there is a rising preference for modular and customizable robotic palletizers, enabling businesses to tailor automation solutions to their specific requirements. Important Insights

Market Growth: The global robotic palletizer market is anticipated to grow by USD 1.5 billion , with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.

Component Analysis: The robotic arm is expected to lead the global market in terms of revenue share in 2024.

Robot Type Analysis: Collaborative robots are projected to dominate the global market, holding a significant market share of 37.5% in 2024.

Application Analysis: In 2024, the bags application is expected to lead the market, accounting for a substantial market share of 27.3% .

End User Analysis: The food and beverage industry is forecasted to lead the global market in revenue, securing a high market share in 2024. Regional Analysis: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global robotic palletizer market, holding the largest market share of 34.8% in 2024. Latest Trends

Development of Hybrid Palletizers: Technological advancements are driving the emergence of hybrid palletizers that integrate features from both robotic and traditional systems, boosting momentum in the robotic palletizer market.

Increased Demand for Zero-Damage Handling: The market is seeing a growing demand for zero-damage handling, with robotic palletizers offering precise control to avoid product damage such as bag tears, case breakage, and bent boxes. Efficiency and Error Reduction: Robotic palletizers help reduce product misplacements and stacking errors compared to manual processes, contributing to their rising popularity across various industries. Competitive Landscape

Diverse Key Players: The robotic palletizer market is populated by a wide range of key players who offer various solutions tailored to industries like logistics, manufacturing, and food and beverage.

Technological Differentiation: Companies in the market differentiate themselves through advancements in automation, enhanced precision, and integration with sophisticated software for improved performance monitoring and control.

Comprehensive Service Offerings: Competitive strategies include providing extensive service packages that cover installation, maintenance, and training to ensure the effective use of robotic palletizers. Innovation and Collaborative Robots: Introducing innovative products, such as collaborative robotic palletizers with advanced safety features for human-robot interaction, is vital for maintaining competitiveness and gaining market share. Some of the prominent market players:

Fanuc Corporation

Kion Group Ag

Krones AG

Schneider Packaging Equipment Company Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kaufman Engineered Systems

ABB Flexible Automation Inc

Kuka Roboto GmbH

ABC Packaging

Intelligrated Inc

Cermex group

Adept Technology Inc. Other Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : Robotic Palletizer Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.0 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 3.7 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 7.0% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 34.8% The US Market Size (2024) USD 0.6 Bn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Component, By Robot Type, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Food and beverages are projected to take the largest revenue share of the robotic palletizer market by 2024, as this industry requires high-volume production and packaging solutions with efficient handling for bulk amounts of products.

Robotic palletizers provide these efficient palletizing solutions and are capable of managing different packaging formats used by food and beverage manufacturing such as cartons, trays, bottles, cans & pouches that may come under constant pressure to meet production standards while adhering to strict hygiene requirements, which increases their use further in this sector.

Robotic Palletizer Market Segmentation

By Component



Robotic Arm

End-of-Arm Tooling (EOAT)

Control System Others

By Robot Type



Traditional Robot



Articulated Robot



Cartesian Robot

Scara Collaborative Robot

By Application



Bags

Boxes and Cases

Pails and Drums Others

By End-Use Industry



Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Chemical

E-Commerce & Logistics Others

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today:

Drivers



Labor Shortages and Skill Gaps: Labor shortages and skill gaps within manufacturing have driven robotic palletizer sales forward, prompting organizations to adopt robotic palletizers as productivity-preserving machines to maintain efficiency without qualified workers available for employment. Productivity Gains Through Robotic Palletizers: Robotic palletizers offer significant productivity advantages over manual labor by operating nonstop without interruption, increasing overall manufacturing process efficiency and streamlining processes.

Restraints



High Initial Investment: The robotic palletizer market faces challenges due to the substantial upfront costs involved in purchasing and installing these systems, which can slow market growth. Barrier to Market Adoption: The steep costs associated with robotic palletizers hinder wider adoption, especially among smaller companies that struggle to afford these advanced automation solutions, despite the long-term benefits.

Opportunities



Increased Adoption by SMEs: Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly turning to robotic palletizers to combat labor shortages and rising labor costs, enabling them to sustain consistent production without needing a large workforce. Automation for Workforce Challenges: Robotic palletizers help SMEs overcome difficulties in attracting and retaining skilled workers by automating palletizing tasks, providing a reliable solution for maintaining production levels.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the robotic palletizer market with an estimated 34.8% share in terms of revenue by 2024 due to the increased adoption of robotics and automation within manufacturing and commercial industries.

Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India implementing government initiatives designed to promote manufacturing technologies as part of government initiatives to support manufacturing/automation technologies which are expected to support market growth. North America is also witnessing strong increases due to rising labor shortages within both manufacturing and logistics.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:

By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Browse More Related Reports



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Logistics Market is projected to reach USD 18.2 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 47.5% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 599.5 billion.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Generator Market is projected to reach USD 419.2 million in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18.1% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 1,880.3 million.

Europe Generative AI Market is expected to reach a value of USD 3.5 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 59.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 37.0%.

U.S. Generative AI Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 9.6 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 179.4 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 38.4%.

Stealth Technology market is projected to reach USD 47.4 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.0% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 86.8 billion.

Remote Sensing Technology market is projected to reach USD 24.9 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19.7% from there until 2033.

Process Analytical Technology Market size is expected to be valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2024, and it is further expected to reach a market value of USD 13.8 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 14.3%.

Gi-Fi Technology market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.9% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 4.8 billion.

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21.7% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 20.7 billion. 5G Technology ROI market is projected to reach USD 60.6 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 128.9% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 104,834.4 billion.

Recent Developments



In February 2024 , OMRON Automation announced the introduction of TM S Series Collaborative Robots in its robotics portfolio in India. This latest addition to OMRON's innovative lineup combines faster joints and expanded safety features, making it an ideal solution to improve the efficiency of factories in workspaces shared with people.

In January 2024 , KUKA AG introduced the second generation of the KR QUANTEC PA, featuring enhancements in weight distribution and center of gravity, along with upgraded drive units utilizing the latest advancements in gear units and motors. This new model offers an ideal balance between axis speed and acceleration, optimizing cycle times.

In January 2024 , ABB expanded its leadership in AI-powered mobile robotics by acquiring Sevensense. This acquisition reinforces ABB's strategic focus on innovative AI solutions that are revolutionizing industries like logistics and manufacturing.

In November 2023 , Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, Inc. and ESS Technologies, leveraging 80 years of collective experience in designing and manufacturing palletizers, collaborated to create a new collaborative palletizer. This off-the-shelf solution is designed to optimize floor space, enhance throughput, and increase operational flexibility. In August 2023 , CMES Robotics announced a fully automated mixed-case palletizing system using Yaskawa Motoman, new mixed-case palletizing solutions combine CMES Robotics' expertise in automation systems with state-of-the-art robotic technologies.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR) :

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don't always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.

CONTACT: United States 957 Route 33, Suite 12 #308 Hamilton Square, NJ-08690 Phone No.: +1 732 369 9777, +91 88267 74855 ...