RADPAIR Named Best New Radiology Vendor 2024 At Auntminnie's Minnies Awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RADPAIR, a Knoxville-based radiology tech startup founded by radiologist and CEO Dr. Avez Rizvi, has been awarded "Best New Radiology Vendor 2024 " by AuntMinnie. This recognition highlights RADPAIR's AI-driven platform, designed to address radiology's growing workload and burnout by automating essential parts of the reporting process.

"Radiologists are facing unprecedented levels of burnout, with increased demands and a workload that continues to grow," said Dr. Rizvi, RADPAIR's Founder & CEO. "At RADPAIR, we wanted to make a meaningful impact by developing solutions that ease their daily challenges, allowing them to focus more on their expertise and patient care."

With version 2.0 launched this year, RADPAIR now includes AI inference capabilities developed with Groq, PAIR Insights for seamless access to Radiopaedia's clinical guidelines, and Wingman, a real-time editing support feature. RADPAIR's zero-footprint platform is ready for use out-of-the-box and can be customized for individual users.

Strategic Partnerships Drive Platform Success

RADPAIR's effectiveness is strengthened through recent partnerships with platform providers and enterprise imaging systems such as Deepc, RamSoft, LifeTrack, InsiteOne, NewVue, PACS Harmony, and channel distributors like Illudium Technologies, among many others. These collaborations, along with our growing network of commercial partners and practices throughout the country and around the world, are integral to our platform's continued success.

"Radiology is at a crossroads-our technology is designed to meet this moment by offering radiologists tools that enhance their efficiency and ease daily demands," Dr. Rizvi added. "We're proud to help these invaluable professionals find joy in their work again."

RADPAIR will showcase its latest advancements at the 2024 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference in Chicago, December 1-5, at Booth #4918 in the South Hall AI section. Attendees can book a demo at .

About RADPAIR

RADPAIR offers a fully cloud-based, AI-powered radiology reporting platform focused on enhancing radiology workflows and improving patient care.

Media Contact

Fatima Baig

Marketing Director, RADPAIR

310-766-8911

[email protected]

