Hon. Minister Jayant Chaudhary Emphasizes MESC Governing Council’s Role in "Skill India to Build India”

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 12th Nov 2024 :-In a landmark move to shape India's and entertainment landscape, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), for Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, along with Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE, held a pivotal meeting with the Governing Council of the Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC). This influential gathering brought together industry leaders, including Mohit Soni, CEO of MESC; Pooja Arora, COO of MESC; Amit Behl, renowned and Secretary of MESC; Dr. (Hon) Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, writer-director and veteran journalist; Padma Shri and Oscar-winner Dr. Resul Pookutty; Saameer Mody, founder of Pocket Films; Rajesh Turakhia, founder of Frameboxx 2.0; and Sushma Gaikwad, co-founder of Ice Global and Wizcraft MIME—all uniting under the progressive theme "Skill India to Build India" with a shared vision to position India as a global powerhouse for skilled media talent.

Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Minister of State, Ministry of Education emphasized the council’s renewed mandate to address the growing demands and complexities of this vibrant sector, noting, "The Media and Entertainment Skill Council’s (MESC) Governing Council has been strengthened to recognize the vast opportunities and the increasing scale of skill development needed, not only within India but also on an international scale. As the Indian media industry expands and diversifies, this inclusive council, comprising some of the sector's most influential figures, is committed to aligning its skill development initiatives with the demands of a rapidly evolving industry." He underscored the importance of a collaborative approach with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), and industry partners, stressing that the Skill Council must collectively ensure that new entrants to the field are fully prepared to meet the challenges posed by a technologically advanced and highly competitive global market.



Hon'ble Minister also highlighted the global opportunities within the media, broadcasting, and AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) sectors, noting that with the rising global demand for skilled professionals, India has an unparalleled opportunity to establish itself as a major talent hub. He further acknowledged the government's commitment to this vision through the AVGC policy, which aims to build capacity, foster an environment that encourages creative innovation, and significantly enhance the employability of India’s youth, propelling the country towards global recognition in this field.



Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE, affirmed, “Our commitment at the Ministry is to create a robust framework that not only nurtures talent domestically but elevates India’s reputation as a country of skilled professionals, and shub of skill development for global media markets. By integrating industry-driven curricula and skill-based training in educational institutions, we are paving the way for sustainable career paths and economic upliftment for India’s youth. This strategic alignment is crucial to ensuring that India’s young talent is job-ready as well as ready to turn entrepreneurs and be equipped to contribute to a rapidly changing industry landscape.”



The Governing Council members expressed enthusiasm for the progressive vision laid out. Amit Behl, renowned actor and MESC Secretary, shared, “It was truly empowering to be part of such an inclusive dialogue aimed at strengthening the backbone of India’s media and entertainment industry.” Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer added, “The synergy was inspiring. It’s wonderful to be part of an initiative that prioritizes both creativity and skill-building.” Dr. Resul Pookutty, Oscar-winning sound designer, remarked, “Straightforwardness, open to ideas, cool work culture and initiation of measures without any ado were the qualities are my take home from the meeting today; am happy and proud of the Govt. of India for taking unprecedented steps in vitalizing the skill India ecosystem in the MESC sector.” Saameer Mody, Founder of Pocket Films, commented, “Feeling empowered to contribute to an industry-first approach that directly benefits our youth.” Rajesh Turakhia, founder of Frameboxx 2.0, stated, “This was a productive session that highlighted the need for skill-based education in a progressive industry like ours.” Sushma Gaikwad, co-founder of Ice Global, concluded, "It’s fulfilling to be part of a council dedicated to practical impact and innovation.”

MESC, under the Chairmanship of Padma Shri Dr. Shankar Mahadevan, is dedicated to building a skilled workforce that meets the demands of India's media and entertainment sector. MESC’s accomplishments underscore its commitment to transforming M&E education and creating a skilled, employable workforce.



The collective efforts of MSDE, MESC, and industry leaders mark the beginning of a transformative era for India’s media sector, reflecting the government’s dedication to Skill India to Build India and positioning the nation at the forefront of media and entertainment excellence, paving the way for India to emerge as a global hub of creative and skilled talent, ready to compete and excel on the world stage.







MENAFN13112024005232011781ID1108881672