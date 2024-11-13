'Bangladesh Welfare Association' presented by best artist award 2024
(MENAFNEditorial) At the end of 2024, the Best Singer, actor and actress Award was given by Bangladesh Welfare Association.Where Protik Barua Sikder occupied the first position among the singers. Besides, one of the playback singers has also been honored. Niloy and Sadia Jahan became the first among the hero and heroine. Apart from this, proper steps should be taken to focus more on songs and films, so that Bengali films can be established more beautifully in terms of films and songs. Besides, Bangladesh Welfare Association will try its best to move the film forward.
