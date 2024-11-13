ZK International Group Seeks To Accept Cryptocurrency Payments To Enhance Global Supplier, Vendor, And Customer Transactions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WENZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN ) (" ZK International" or the "Company") , a leading engineering Company focused on high-performance steel products, is pleased to announce its preparation to accept payments, including Bitcoin, as part of its continued efforts to enhance transaction efficiency and strengthen relationships with its international suppliers, vendors, and local customers in China.

This strategic decision allows ZK International to embrace innovative financial technology, offering a secure, decentralized payment option that aligns with the evolving global business landscape. By accepting cryptocurrency, ZK International aims to simplify and expedite cross-border transactions, reduce currency exchange barriers, and provide an added layer of convenience for its international and local business partners.

"Digital assets like Bitcoin present a unique opportunity for us to optimize payment methods," said Mr. Jiancong Huang, Chairman of the Company, "We are committed to adopting the latest technologies to create a seamless experience for our suppliers and customers globally, and cryptocurrency acceptance is a natural step in that direction."

Through this initiative, ZK International seeks to:



Facilitate faster, secure international payments and strengthen its global supply chain.

Provide flexible payment options to meet the demands of digital-native clients and partners. Enhance its operational efficiency by reducing currency conversion costs and delays associated with traditional banking methods.

The Company is currently working closely with its technical team and relevant financial service providers to ensure compliance and implement a secure system for accepting cryptocurrencies. As ZK International expands its crypto capabilities, it remains dedicated to transparency, security, and regulatory compliance in every aspect of its operations.

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.:

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a

China-based engineering company building and investing in innovative technologies for the modern world. With a focus on designing and implementing next-generation solutions through industrial, environmental and software engineering, ZKIN owns 28 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards.



ZKIN's core business is to engineer and manufacture patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that effectively deliver high quality, highly-sustainable and environmentally sound drinkable water to the Chinese, Asia and European markets.

ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee.

It has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, which include the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube" and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

ZK International is preparing to capitalize on the

$850 Billion commitment made by the Chinese Government to improve the quality of water, which has been stated to be 70% unfit for human contact.



