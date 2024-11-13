ATLAS SP Names Carey Lathrop As CEO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proven Leader with more than 30 Years' Experience Selected to Lead ATLAS SP's Continued Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLAS SP Partners (“ATLAS SP”), the warehouse finance and securitized products business majority owned by Apollo funds, today announced the appointment of Carey Lathrop as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lathrop brings to the role more than 30 years' experience in credit and securitized products and has been integral in building ATLAS SP since inception.

Jim Zelter, Co-President of Apollo Asset Management, said,“ATLAS SP has quickly become one of Apollo's most strategic origination platforms, and we are pleased to have a leader like Carey at the helm. Carey is one of the industry's most experienced credit and securitized products executives, managing a number of large global businesses at Apollo and Citi, and we are confident he is the right leader for ATLAS SP in its next phase. With $60 billion of originated assets, 200-plus securitizations, and a talented 350-person global team, ATLAS SP is firing on all cylinders and well positioned for strong continued growth.”

ATLAS SP CEO Carey Lathrop said,“I have been involved in ATLAS SP since the very beginning, and I am honored to now serve as its chief executive, working with an exceptionally talented team as we take the business to the next level. With the support of our partners at Apollo, we are excited to enter new growth areas and provide our clients with an expanding suite of solutions to enable their business plans and help finance the real economy.”

Prior to his appointment as ATLAS SP's permanent CEO, Lathrop served as interim CEO and Chair of the ATLAS SP Executive Committee since August 2024. The ATLAS SP Board of Directors determined Lathrop was the strongest and most qualified candidate to lead ATLAS SP after conducting a comprehensive search.

Previously, Lathrop served as Partner, Chief Operating Officer of Apollo's Credit business, and lead of its US Performing Credit strategy. Before joining Apollo in 2022, he was Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Markets at Citi, where he worked for more than 30 years. During his tenure at Citi, he held several leadership positions, including serving as COO of Citibank N.A., Co-Head of Global Securitized Markets and Global Credit Markets, Head of Global Credit Markets, Global Head of Credit Trading, Global Head of Investment Grade and High Yield Trading, Global Head of Emerging Markets Credit Trading, and Head of the US Investment Grade Syndicate Desk.

This appointment comes as ATLAS SP continues to execute on its growth strategy. Two weeks ago, ATLAS SP, via its ATLAS Warehouse Lending Company, L.P. (AWLC) entity, successfully issued $1.5 billion of unsecured, investment grade rated corporate debt for the first time. AWLC has received investment grade corporate ratings from Moody's, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch, reflecting the strength of its credit quality and business model. ATLAS SP continues to build its platform with more than $40 billion of balance sheet capacity to support its clients, including long-term equity from blue-chip investors as well as the recently announced $5 billion strategic financing with BNP Paribas.

