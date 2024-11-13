(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Educational Equipment and Software: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Educational Equipment and Software market was valued at USD 105.4 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 187.9 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 12.20%
This report provides an overview of the global educational equipment and software market and analyzes market trends. It includes an updated review of the educational equipment and software market's type and application segments. Using 2023 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2024 through 2029, including revenue forecasts for type, application, and geographic region segments.
The educational equipment and software market incorporates a variety of tools and technologies designed to enhance teaching and learning. This market includes physical equipment such as computers, interactive whiteboards, and displays among others, as well as educational software solutions such as learning management systems (LMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP), learning content management systems (LCMS), and many more.
Educational equipment and software are critical for modern education, offering ways to deliver content more effectively and engage students. They facilitate interactive learning, streamline administrative tasks, and provide access to a large amount of data and resources. From K-12 schools to higher education institutions or universities, these tools support various educational needs, from basic classroom activities to advanced research. They come in various forms, including hardware devices, software applications, and integrated systems.
Geographic segments include North America (i.e., U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (i.e., U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (i.e., Mainland China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and the Rest of the World (i.e., South America, Middle East and Africa). The report also focuses on emerging technologies and the vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the major players in the market.
The report includes:
Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2026, and projected CAGRs through 2029 Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the global market for educational equipment and software, with market share analysis by type, application, and region Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings, and consumer attitudes Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding Profiles of the leading companies, including Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Lenovo, and Dell Technologies Inc.
Educational Equipment and Software Global Market Company Profiles
2U Anthology Inc. Apple Inc. Articulate Global LLC. Cisco Systems Inc. Cornerstone Coursera Inc. D2L Corp. Dell Inc. Echo360 Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.) Hp Development Co. L.P. Instructure Inc. Intel Corp. Lenovo Microsoft Oracle Pearson
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 178
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $105.4 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $187.9 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 12.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Technological Advances and Applications Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Segmental Analysis Regional Insights and Emerging Markets Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Current Market Scenario and Future Expectations Macro-Economic Factors Analysis Interest Rate-Related Risks Foreign Currency Exchange Geopolitical Tensions Porter's Five Forces Analysis Potential for New Entrants Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Ability of Customers to Find Substitutes Competition in the Industry Case Studies Value Chain Analysis Research and Development (R&D) Design Manufacturing/Production Distribution Implementation and Integration Customer Support and Services End-User Experience
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Overview Market Drivers Increasing Integration of AI and ML in Educational Tools Rise of Gamification in Education Sector Rapid Rise of Mobile Learning Rising Awareness of Digital Literacy Growing Impact of Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) Technologies on Education Market Restraints Increasing Concerns Over Data Privacy and Security Lack of Digital Infrastructure in Underdeveloped and Rural Areas Market Opportunities Blockchain in Education Integration of AR and VR in Education Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) in Education
Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Technologies
Overview Emerging Trends Growing Adoption of Flipped Classrooms Growing Demand for Micro-Credentials Virtual Whiteboards for Group Brainstorming and Problem-Solving Emerging Technologies AR and VR Adaptive Learning Regulatory Landscape North America Europe Asia-Pacific Patent Analysis Patent Review by Year Key Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Breakdown by Type Hardware Content Software Market Breakdown by Application K-12 Education Universities Others Geographic Breakdown Market Breakdown by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
Key Players Market Ranking Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.) Microsoft Apple Inc. Lenovo Dell Inc. Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Educational Equipment and Software Industry: An ESG Perspective
Key ESG Issues in Educational Equipment and Software Market Key Environmental Issues Social Responsibility ESG Reporting and Corporate Transparency ESG Performance Analysis Current Status of ESG in the Educational Equipment and Software Market Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
