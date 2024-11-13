This report provides an overview of the global educational equipment and software market and analyzes market trends. It includes an updated review of the educational equipment and software market's type and application segments. Using 2023 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2024 through 2029, including revenue forecasts for type, application, and geographic region segments.



The educational equipment and software market incorporates a variety of tools and technologies designed to enhance teaching and learning. This market includes physical equipment such as computers, interactive whiteboards, and displays among others, as well as educational software solutions such as learning management systems (LMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP), learning content management systems (LCMS), and many more.

Educational equipment and software are critical for modern education, offering ways to deliver content more effectively and engage students. They facilitate interactive learning, streamline administrative tasks, and provide access to a large amount of data and resources. From K-12 schools to higher education institutions or universities, these tools support various educational needs, from basic classroom activities to advanced research. They come in various forms, including hardware devices, software applications, and integrated systems.

Geographic segments include North America (i.e., U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (i.e., U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (i.e., Mainland China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and the Rest of the World (i.e., South America, Middle East and Africa). The report also focuses on emerging technologies and the vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the major players in the market.

The report includes:



Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2026, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the global market for educational equipment and software, with market share analysis by type, application, and region

Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings, and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding Profiles of the leading companies, including Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Lenovo, and Dell Technologies Inc.

Educational Equipment and Software Global Market Company Profiles



2U

Anthology Inc.

Apple Inc.

Articulate Global LLC.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cornerstone

Coursera Inc.

D2L Corp.

Dell Inc.

Echo360

Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)

Hp Development Co. L.P.

Instructure Inc.

Intel Corp.

Lenovo

Microsoft

Oracle Pearson

Key Attributes:

