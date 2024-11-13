Grip Expands Fulfillment And Logistics Offering Launching Fastest Perishable Delivery Service For Ecommerce In The U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Juan Meisel, CEO and co-founder of GripMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grip , the leader in logistics and fulfillment for eCommerce brands shipping perishable goods, today announced the opening of its fifth fulfillment center in Michigan.This expansion solidifies Grip's status as the fastest delivery service in the country for direct-to-consumer frozen and refrigerated goods, covering more than 70% of the U.S. population within 24 hours and empowering brands to offer reliable delivery nationwide.The new temperature-controlled Michigan facility adds to Grip's robust fulfillment offering, which includes centers in California, Florida, New Jersey and Texas. Grip can now provide its clients with even greater speed, allowing brands to scale and meet the increasing demand for fast delivery in more areas than ever before.Founded by former ButcherBox executives Juan Meisel and Jimmy Cooper, Grip developed cutting-edge logistics technology to dynamically determine the optimal shipping option for every package. Grip's Smart Shipping Engine evaluates real-time factors such as weather, carrier performance and on-time delivery rates, to ensure each shipment reaches customers in pristine condition.“Expanding to Michigan is a significant milestone for Grip as we continue to support DTC brands with unmatched speed, cost savings, reliability and technology,” said Juan Meisel, CEO and co-founder of Grip.“Our goal is to empower brands to scale with confidence, knowing their operations and logistics are optimized at every step.”By combining its Smart Shipping Engine with nationwide fulfillment services, Grip provides DTC brands with a complete, turnkey solution that can reduce shipping costs by up to 30% and decrease shipping failures by 25%. Since its inception in 2022, Grip has successfully ensured the safe and on-time delivery of more than $1.2 billion worth of perishable goods.In addition to discounted rates through regional and national carrier partnerships, Grip's technology supports clients in boosting profit margins, increasing customer lifetime value, and reducing their environmental impact through dynamic, data-driven shipping.Grip is now working with the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer brands in the human-grade pet food, ready-to-eat meals, and groceries space.About Grip Shipping, Inc.Grip is a leading logistics technology provider supporting eCommerce brands shipping perishable and frozen items with an all-in-one platform and fulfillment centers across the U.S. Powered by its Smart Shipping Engine, Grip enables real-time, data-driven decisions to ensure every delivery meets quality and timing standards. Based in Miami and backed by investors like Soma Capital and Western Technology Investment, Grip is redefining logistics for modern eCommerce. Learn more at or follow Grip on LinkedIn .

