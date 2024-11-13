(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Strategic Analysis of the Indonesia Bus Market, 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia emerges as a significant player in the global bus due to its expanding population and increasing reliance on public transportation. The number of buses in operation rises every year, with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Fuso, Hino, Isuzu, and Scania dominating sales.

The Indonesian bus market primarily operates on a chassis basis, where bus chassis are either imported as completely built units or assembled as completely knocked down kits, while local bodybuilding companies (Tentrem, Adiputro, Trisakti, Laksana) fabricate the bus bodies. This analysis covers the market dynamics and the role of these key manufacturers in Indonesia's bus industry.

The report estimates that the market will grow at a 1.44% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), with a notable shift toward battery electric buses (BEBs) driven by government initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Indonesian Ministry of Transportation has set ambitious targets, aiming for 90% of urban mass public transport to be electrified by 2030 and achieving 100% electrification by 2040.

Furthermore, PT TransJakarta, Jakarta's public fleet operator, plans to replace its entire fleet of internal combustion engine buses with 10,000 BEBs by 2030. To facilitate this transition, the government actively promotes local manufacturing. Companies such as PT INKA and PT MAB lead the way, achieving 75% and 35% localization in their production processes, respectively. This analysis covers these electrification targets and efforts to promote local manufacturing.

In addition to electrification, there is a growing emphasis on enhancing safety for drivers and passengers, leading to an expected increase in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) adoption. The shift toward sustainable electric mobility and improved safety features positions Indonesia's bus market for a transformative future. The government's proactive approach, combined with the rising demand for efficient public transportation, establishes Indonesia as a key player in the global bus industry.

This analysis covers the innovative solutions that address the country's transportation needs while prioritizing environmental sustainability and passenger safety.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing ADAS Adoption

Growth Opportunity 2: Zero-emission Vehicle Adoption Growth Opportunity 3: Improve Electric Fleet Total Cost of Ownership

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Mercedes-Benz

Mitsubishi Fuso

Hino

Isuzu

Scania

Tentrem

Adiputro

Trisakti

Laksana

PT TransJakarta

PT INKA PT MAB

Key Topics Covered:

Scope and Segmentation



Research Scope Market Segmentation

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Light duty, Medium-duty, and Heavy-duty Bus Industry



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the LCV, MD, and HD Bus Industry

Indonesia's Market Landscape

Indonesia's Economic Landscape

Growth Generator in the Indonesian Bus Sector



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

Indonesian Bus Industry Landscape



Bus Business Models

Bus Production and Supply Chain

Bus Segment Classification by Route

Bus Segmentation by GVW and Application Bus Ecosystem

Key Player Profiles in the Indonesian Bus Ecosystem



Daimler Truck: Strategy and Development Road Map

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus: Strategy and Development Road Map

Hino Motors: Strategy and Development Road Map

Isuzu Motors: Strategy and Development Road Map

Key Bodybuilders Portfolio and OEM Partnership

TransJakarta: Indonesia's Largest BRT Service Provider Damri: A Prominent Intercity/Interprovince Service Provider

Growth Generator: Indonesia Bus Market Outlook and Forecast



Forecast Considerations

Unit Sales Forecast by Bus Segment

Revenue forecast for Bus Market Bus OEM Competitor Analysis

Growth Generator: ICE Bus Market Competitor Analysis



Bus Market: GVW and Engine Power

Bus Market: Gradeability and Engine Power

Bus Market: OEM Product Variant and Bus Length Bus Market: Average Price Comparison

Growth Generator: BEV Market Landscape and Forecast



Bus Electrification Outlook

Bus OEM BEB Portfolio

BEB Model Specification Electric Bus Market Scenario Analysis

Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Landscape for Electric Buses



Total Electricity Demand from BEBs

Electricity Generation by Source CO Emissions for BEB VIO

Growth Generator: ADAS in Buses



ADAS in Buses Overview ADAS Favorability by Application

