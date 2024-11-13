(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Strategic Analysis of the Indonesia Bus Market, 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Indonesia emerges as a significant player in the global bus market due to its expanding population and increasing reliance on public transportation. The number of buses in operation rises every year, with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Fuso, Hino, Isuzu, and Scania dominating sales.
The Indonesian bus market primarily operates on a chassis basis, where bus chassis are either imported as completely built units or assembled as completely knocked down kits, while local bodybuilding companies (Tentrem, Adiputro, Trisakti, Laksana) fabricate the bus bodies. This analysis covers the market dynamics and the role of these key manufacturers in Indonesia's bus industry.
The report estimates that the market will grow at a 1.44% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), with a notable shift toward battery electric buses (BEBs) driven by government initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Indonesian Ministry of Transportation has set ambitious targets, aiming for 90% of urban mass public transport to be electrified by 2030 and achieving 100% electrification by 2040.
Furthermore, PT TransJakarta, Jakarta's public fleet operator, plans to replace its entire fleet of internal combustion engine buses with 10,000 BEBs by 2030. To facilitate this transition, the government actively promotes local manufacturing. Companies such as PT INKA and PT MAB lead the way, achieving 75% and 35% localization in their production processes, respectively. This analysis covers these electrification targets and efforts to promote local manufacturing.
In addition to electrification, there is a growing emphasis on enhancing safety for drivers and passengers, leading to an expected increase in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) adoption. The shift toward sustainable electric mobility and improved safety features positions Indonesia's bus market for a transformative future. The government's proactive approach, combined with the rising demand for efficient public transportation, establishes Indonesia as a key player in the global bus industry.
This analysis covers the innovative solutions that address the country's transportation needs while prioritizing environmental sustainability and passenger safety.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing ADAS Adoption Growth Opportunity 2: Zero-emission Vehicle Adoption Growth Opportunity 3: Improve Electric Fleet Total Cost of Ownership
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Mercedes-Benz Mitsubishi Fuso Hino Isuzu Scania Tentrem Adiputro Trisakti Laksana PT TransJakarta PT INKA PT MAB
Key Topics Covered:
Scope and Segmentation
Research Scope Market Segmentation
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Light duty, Medium-duty, and Heavy-duty Bus Industry
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the LCV, MD, and HD Bus Industry
Indonesia's Market Landscape
Indonesia's Economic Landscape
Growth Generator in the Indonesian Bus Sector
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
Indonesian Bus Industry Landscape
Bus Business Models Bus Production and Supply Chain Bus Segment Classification by Route Bus Segmentation by GVW and Application Bus Ecosystem
Key Player Profiles in the Indonesian Bus Ecosystem
Daimler Truck: Strategy and Development Road Map Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus: Strategy and Development Road Map Hino Motors: Strategy and Development Road Map Isuzu Motors: Strategy and Development Road Map Key Bodybuilders Portfolio and OEM Partnership TransJakarta: Indonesia's Largest BRT Service Provider Damri: A Prominent Intercity/Interprovince Service Provider
Growth Generator: Indonesia Bus Market Outlook and Forecast
Forecast Considerations Unit Sales Forecast by Bus Segment Revenue forecast for Bus Market Bus OEM Competitor Analysis
Growth Generator: ICE Bus Market Competitor Analysis
Bus Market: GVW and Engine Power Bus Market: Gradeability and Engine Power Bus Market: OEM Product Variant and Bus Length Bus Market: Average Price Comparison
Growth Generator: BEV Market Landscape and Forecast
Bus Electrification Outlook Bus OEM BEB Portfolio BEB Model Specification Electric Bus Market Scenario Analysis
Growth Generator: CO2 Emission Landscape for Electric Buses
Total Electricity Demand from BEBs Electricity Generation by Source CO Emissions for BEB VIO
Growth Generator: ADAS in Buses
ADAS in Buses Overview ADAS Favorability by Application
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN13112024004107003653ID1108880815
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.