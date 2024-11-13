Russians Shell 20 Settlements In Kherson Region, 10 People Wounded
11/13/2024 5:12:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, on November 12, Russian strikes resulted in injuries to ten people.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Kherson Regional State Administration, as conveyed by Ukrinform.
According to him, the settlements of Sadove, Inzhenerne, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Chornobaivka, Zelenivka, Komyshany, Antonivka, Mykilske, Beryslav, Novoberislav, Havrylivka, Shliakhove, Mykolaivka, Mylove, Novokairy, Olhivka, and Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes.
The Russian forces targeted an educational institution, an administrative building, and the local fire department; residential areas in several settlements were also struck, damaging five apartment buildings and 32 private houses. The attackers also destroyed a utility building, a warehouse, and private vehicles.
Due to Russian aggression, ten people were wounded.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of November 13, the Russian forces attacked Beryslav in Kherson with drones injuring two people.
