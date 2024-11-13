Sri Lanka Heads For Parliament Polls

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Sri Lankan people are going to polling booths tomorrow (Thursday) to elect new members of Parliament after the Election Commission of Sri Lanka announced snap election following dissolution of Parliament by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Around 17 million people in Sri Lanka are going to around 13,400 polling stations set across the country to elect 225 Members of Parliament from 8800 candidates. The authorities have deployed 90,000 personnel to ensure safe and secure voting.

Prime Harini Amarasuriya, opposition SJB leader Sajith Premadasa, former Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena are among the prominent candidates contesting the elections.

Ending the long political turmoil in the country, Dissanayake leader of the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna which is part of National Peopleآ's Power front was elected as new president in last September defeating Sajith Premadasa.

Sri Lanka witnessed political turmoil due to acute economic crisis and former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to flee the country and resign from the post after massive and violent protests in 2022.

Dissanayake is eyeing for a Parliament that is supportive of his policies to save the country from the acute economic crises and end political corruption. Soon after his appointment, Dissanayake had called for the unity of Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims, and all Sri Lankans to achieve progress and pledged not to forget the sacrifices of people to end the corrupt regime. (end)

