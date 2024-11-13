Foreign direct investment in Türkiye reach USD7.67 billion in first 9 months

(MENAFN) Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Türkiye reached USD7.67 billion during the first nine months of 2024, according to the International Investors Association (YASED). The association reported an 8 percent increase in FDI compared to the same period in 2023, citing data from the Turkish Central Bank. This growth highlights Türkiye's continued appeal as an investment destination despite global uncertainties.



A significant portion of the investment came from equity capital, which amounted to USD4.33 billion between January and September. The wholesale and retail trade sector received the largest share of FDI, accounting for 22 percent of the total, or USD932 million. This underscores the importance of consumer-driven industries in Türkiye’s investment landscape.



Real estate also emerged as a key sector for foreign investments, with around USD2.2 billion directed toward property during the nine-month period. This indicates continued interest in Türkiye’s real estate market, which has become an attractive investment opportunity for international buyers and developers.



The Netherlands emerged as the largest source of FDI, contributing 19 percent of the total, followed by Germany at 12 percent and the United States with 11 percent. In September alone, Türkiye attracted USD1.1 billion in FDI, further demonstrating the country’s ongoing ability to draw significant foreign investment.

