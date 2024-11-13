Qatar Takes Part In World Cities Forum In South Korea

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Incheon: The State of Qatar has participated in the World Cities Forum 2024, which kicked off Tuesday in Incheon, South Korea, with a delegation headed by of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah.

The three-day forum aims to reinforce international cooperation for global security and innovation in global health to align with the evolving global visions and dynamics, highlighting the challenges and risks currently faced by cities, in addition to discussing the need for boosting cooperation in global health security to stave off any potential breakout of pandemic.

Additionally, the event intends to discuss numerous critical topics such as healthy cities' strategies, addressing the climate crisis and innovation in the health field, et cetera.

In his opening remarks before the forum, H E Al Attiyah highlighted the State of Qatar's efforts to strengthen health, equity, and sustainable development through innovation, multi-factorial change, in addition to encouraging community engagement, and combining health in all policies, and promoting health and well-being, justice, and preventing the primary causes of diseases.

He noted that the State of Qatar has become the first country in the world to have all its municipalities classified as healthy cities by the World Health Organization (WHO), emphasizing that such a classification is a culmination of numerous efforts, foremost of which is the Healthy City programme (HCP), one of the most consequential projects set forth in the National Health Strategy in Qatar, as a health priority for all policies.

Al Attiyah highlighted that such steps aim to provide an enduring healthy environment for both citizens and residents, in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030, and the Qatar National Development Framework (QNDF), in pursuit of creating viable cities, healthy life, work and education.

He noted that the State of Qatar hosted the Eastern Mediterranean Region Healthy Cities Conference 2023 from October 31 to November 2, 2023, under the theme“Healthy Cities: a multisectoral approach for promoting health and well-being”.