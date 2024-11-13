SGS Named An 'Innovator' In ESG And Sustainability Assurance Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, a pioneer in sustainability for over three decades, proudly debuts in Verdantix's prestigious Green Quadrant report as an Innovator in ESG and Sustainability Assurance Services.This endorsement underscores SGS's continued commitment to delivering top-tier sustainability solutions as the world's largest testing, inspection and certification company.The research report assessed SGS's sustainability capabilities and services, including ESG and sustainability report assurance, pre-assurance, report and data assurance, carbon emissions assurance and sustainable finance assurance.The Green Quadrant analysis found that SGS has:.“A global reach strengthened by local sustainability assurance expertise”.“A partnership-led approach to digitally enabled sustainability assurance services”.“Tailored sustainability assurance services for mid-cap and small and medium-sized enterprises and their suppliers”This latest recognition perfectly coincides with the launch of SGS's IMPACT NOW for sustainability suite of services to address ever-changing market demands and the urgent needs of the planet. IMPACT NOW for sustainability encompasses four key pillars – Climate, Circularity, Nature and ESG Assurance. The latter houses all assessed ESG services and more.The Verdantix Green Quadrant rating joins numerous others, including TIME Magazine and Statista naming SGS the world's sixth most sustainable company in 2024, and high MSCI, Sustainalytics, Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP, EcoVadis, ISS ESG, FTSE4Good Index and FTSE Russell (LSEG) ratings/positions.Géraldine Picaud, CEO of SGS, expressed her enthusiasm for the recognition:“We are extremely proud to be acknowledged as an Innovator by Verdantix in their prestigious Green Quadrant benchmark. This recognition follows the launch of our IMPACT NOW for sustainability suite, further emphasizing our commitment to providing advanced, forward-thinking solutions that address the challenges of today and tomorrow. We remain steadfast in supporting our clients' sustainable transformation journeys.”For more information, please visitAbout SGSWe are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.​​​​​​​For further information, please contact:

