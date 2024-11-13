K2G Joins Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guidewire K2G

Arina Man

K2G AG

K2G, an insurtech firm specializing in data-driven insurance solutions, is pleased to announce its inclusion in Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program.

Guidewire (NYSE:GWRE)

- Arina Man, CEO K2GZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- K2G , an innovative insurtech firm specializing in data-driven insurance solutions, is pleased to announce its inclusion in Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program. This initiative, launched by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), aims to showcase pioneering insurtech companies and provide insurers with insights into cutting-edge technology to enhance their operations."We at K2G are thrilled to join the Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards program," said Arina Man, CEO of K2G."This partnership allows us to collaborate with Guidewire's extensive network of P&C customers, helping us to support insurers in overcoming challenges related to real-time data analysis, enhanced risk assessment, and improved customer engagement. Our technology offers advanced solutions to improve underwriting precision, reduce fraud, and streamline claims processes, ultimately delivering greater value to insurers and their policyholders."The Insurtech Vanguards program brings together a select group of technology providers introducing groundbreaking solutions to the P&C industry. As part of this program, Guidewire provides strategic support and connections to these companies, creating valuable opportunities for insurers seeking next-generation technology."Guidewire is excited to welcome K2G to the Insurtech Vanguards program," said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist of Guidewire."K2G's expertise in data analytics and real-time insights is a valuable addition for insurers aiming to modernize and enhance their capabilities, aligning with Guidewire's vision of a more agile and innovative insurance industry."K2G's advanced platform leverages AI-driven risk models and telematics to enable insurers to better understand and manage customer risk profiles, enhancing both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.About K2GK2G is committed to transforming the insurance industry through innovative solutions in data analytics and real-time risk assessment. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, K2G provides cutting-edge technology to help insurers transform customer experience and drive operational excellence.Contact:Arina Man, CEO K2G...www:BOX :

Arina Man

K2G AG

email us here

BOX Solution

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.