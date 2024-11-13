5.2 Magnitude Earthquake In Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Kashmir
Date
11/13/2024 2:08:06 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Afghanistan on Wednesday. The tremors were felt in the Kashmir but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.
The quake occurred at 10:43 am in the Afghanistan region, they said.
The tremors were felt in the Kashmir Valley, causing panic among the people as they rushed outdoors.
