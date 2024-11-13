Campus Gifts By Be Genius Wins Bronze In A' Giftware Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Be Genius Receives International Recognition for Innovative Metal Bookmark Design Celebrating Campus Life

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected design competitions , has announced Be Genius as a Bronze winner in the Giftware Design category for their exceptional work titled "Campus Gifts." This innovative metal bookmark design has been recognized for its creativity, functionality, and ability to capture the essence of campus life, setting it apart in the competitive field of giftware design.The Bronze A' Giftware Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and its customers, as it highlights designs that not only showcase innovation and aesthetics but also align with current trends and user needs. By receiving this recognition, Campus Gifts demonstrates its potential to positively influence giftware design standards and provide practical benefits to users, such as fostering a connection to cherished campus memories and enhancing the reading experience.Campus Gifts stands out in the market through its unique fusion of campus architecture, vibrant colors, and ribbon-like elements that symbolize the dynamic nature of student life. The design's delicate lines and composition create a tranquil and elegant atmosphere, inviting users to reflect on their campus experiences. Despite the challenges of working with metal materials, Be Genius has skillfully incorporated intricate patterns, details, and color combinations through techniques like laser color printing, polishing, painting, and coating.This prestigious recognition from the A' Giftware Design Award serves as a catalyst for Be Genius to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in their future projects. The award not only validates the design's excellence but also motivates the team to explore new avenues and inspire industry trends. By setting a high standard with Campus Gifts, Be Genius aims to contribute to the advancement of giftware design and deliver products that resonate with users on a profound level.Campus Gifts was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team, including designers Shangfei Lang, Cheng Zhong, and Mengmeng Cheng, as well as instructors Xueqing Kong and Youqing Yong from Be Genius.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Campus Gifts design at:/ada-winner-design?ID=153877About Be Genius"Be Genius Design and Cultural Research (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd." is a joint institute established by Youkun Design of Shenzhen, the School of Design and Arts at Henan University of Technology, and Guanyi Cultural Design Research Center. The company's mission is to propel the advancement of cultural research and design-related fields by crafting cultural and creative product designs that resonate with societal needs. Be Genius pioneers fresh endeavors in collaborative industry-academia-research initiatives and is based in China.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. These designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards in the field of Giftware Design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring the credibility and prestige of the award.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from visionary designers, agencies, companies, and brands across all industries and countries. By providing a global platform to showcase pioneering designs, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the field of Giftware Design. Interested parties may learn more, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

