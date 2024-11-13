US states ‘No policy change to declare’ as Gaza deadline or Israel terminates

(MENAFN) The US State Department stated on Tuesday it doesn’t have a policy change to declare regrading Israel following a Washington deadline expired for Tel Aviv to advance the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.



Deputy Representative Vedant Patel stated that US leaders keep discussing with their Israeli counterparts regarding steps that Israel has taken as an outcome of US intervention, and more steps that still must be taken.



Patel pointed out that “We, at this time, have not made an assessment that the Israelis are in violation of US law. But most importantly, we are to continue to watch how these steps that they've taken, how they are being implemented, how that they can be continued to be expanded on, and through that, we're going to continue to assess their compliance with US law.”



He also noted that “We've seen some progress being made, we would like to see some more changes happen. We believe that had it not been for us, intervention, these changes may not have ever taken place. But most importantly, we want to see continued progress, and that's what we're looking for.”

