IMCD N.V. Successfully Raises EUR 300 Million Through An Accelerated Bookbuild Offering Of New Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION.

PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.



ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (13 November 2024, 07:00 CET) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or the“Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, announces that it has successfully raised EUR 300 million through an accelerated bookbuild offering (the“Offering”) of 2,120,141 newly issued ordinary shares at an offer price of EUR 141.50 per ordinary share. The net proceeds of the Offering will provide IMCD increased financial flexibility as well as further strengthen its balance sheet.

The newly issued shares represent 3.7% of IMCD's issued share capital before the capital increase.

Allocation of the new shares has taken place today, 13 November 2024. Payment and delivery of the newly issued shares are scheduled for 15 November 2024, at which date the new shares are expected to be admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam. After settlement the total number of issued ordinary shares of IMCD will amount to 59,107,999. The new shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company, including rights to any dividends.

In relation to the Offering, the Company has agreed to a market customary lock-up ending 90 days from settlement of the Placing Shares, subject to customary exceptions and waivable by the Sole Global Coordinator.

J.P. Morgan SE acted as Sole Global Coordinator and as Joint Bookrunner with HSBC Continental Europe and Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux SA in the context of the Placing.

