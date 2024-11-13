Kyndryl Unveils Dedicated AI Private Cloud In Japan To Accelerate Customer Deployment Of AI Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Kyndryl AI private cloud supports customer testing and adoption using the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA

Private AI cloud is also available to Japanese academic institutions for AI research and innovation

Kyndryl

(NYSE:

KD ), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today launched a dedicated AI private cloud designed to enable AI innovation in Japan. Supported by a collaboration with Dell Technologies using the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, Kyndryl is establishing a controlled, security-rich and sovereign cloud where organizations can develop, test and implement AI services

that expand their ability to compete and accelerate business performance.

Kyndryl's new AI private cloud in Japan will help financial institutions, insurance providers, manufacturers, retail companies, and academics to confidently design and prepare to deploy innovative AI-powered solutions.

Under the collaboration, Kyndryl is establishing a Kyndryl Vital

AI Lab capability that will leverage the AI-powered open integration digital business platform, Kyndryl Bridge , to support end-to-end AI applications and solution development on the NVIDIA AI Enterprise

software platform. Kyndryl experts will assist with envisioning and co-creating solutions that harness the benefits of generative AI and large language models to drive innovation and achieve business objectives.

Kyndryl also will apply the domain and industry expertise of Kyndryl Consult

to advance customers' ability to create, verify and deliver AI at scale.

"Organizations want to explore and understand how AI and generative AI can enhance and accelerate their business and technology transformation initiatives. They need a reliable and scalable environment with advanced security capabilities where they can develop, test and refine new solutions," said Jonathan Ingram, President, Kyndryl Japan. "Our new AI private cloud with the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA will provide a stable and trusted space where customers and Japanese academic institutions can confidently and privately design new applications and solutions, with support for their security, sovereignty, and

data

residency requirements."

Customers using the AI private cloud environment also can access Kyndryl's decades of experience supporting and managing mission critical applications and systems. The collaboration also will leverage Kyndryl's ongoing work with NVIDIA that is focused on driving the development, implementation and use of solutions that deliver AI-powered insights and business outcomes.

"The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA integrates Dell's leading AI portfolio with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, providing Kyndryl customers the option to procure an end-to-end, pre-validated, full stack infrastructure," said Kyle Dufresne, SVP, AI solutions sales, Dell Technologies. "With this collaboration, Kyndryl customers can get started on a wide range of AI and generative AI use cases that require security and performance, including retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), model training, and inferencing."

"Enterprises need next-gen expertise and skills to drive innovation within their businesses and tackle today's AI challenges," said Bob Pette, Vice President of Enterprise Platforms, NVIDIA. "The combination of Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA and Kyndryl's infrastructure services experience will provide the technical foundation and know-how that organizations require to develop and deploy AI at scale."

Kyndryl will support a variety of customer use cases via its AI private cloud and

plans to explore ways the environment can

be optimized to enable efficient workload orchestration and workload placement, along with examining how it can enable fractional GPU capabilities to support more granular control over computing resources.



To accelerate customer adoption and implementation of generative AI solutions

Kyndryl also plans to leverage NVIDIA NeMo , NVIDIA NeMo Retriever and NVIDIA NIM microservices, all part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise

platform for the development and deployment of production-grade generative AI applications. This will advance customers' ability to transform the build, operation and scale-out of an AI factory, leveraging AI integrations across the NVIDIA stack for smooth performance of the AI private cloud.

Through Kyndryl's new dedicated private AI cloud service, customers can tap into a wealth of expertise

crucial to their adoption of AI at scale, with support for their data security, sovereignty, and residency requirements.

Learn more about

Kyndryl's collaborations with Dell and NVIDIA .

