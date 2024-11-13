RG Kar Rape Case: Bengal Guv Seeks Report From Mamata Govt After Accused Sanjay Roy Claims 'Vineet Goel Is Threatening...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) RG Kar Rape case: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has requested an urgent response from Chief and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee following claims made by the prime accused in the RG Kar rape-murder case, Sanjay Roy.

Sanjoy Roy alleges that he has been framed , and that senior Kolkata officials, including former commissioner Vineet Goel, are behind the conspiracy.

| Kolkata medic rape: Sanjay Roy says he's framed, alleges police chief's role Bengal Governor Urges State Govt to Probe Allegations

Bengal governor has urged the Mamata Banerjee-led government to conduct a thorough investigation into the claims made by prime accused in RG Kar rape and murder case, Sanjoy Roy.

"The Governor has asked for an immediate report from CM Mamata Banerjee on the allegations made by the prime accused in the RG Kar case , who claims he was framed by senior police officers, including former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goel," PTI reported citing Raj havan officials.

| RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case: Trial at a special court to start today Sanjay Roy's Claims Outside Court

On Monday, Sanjay Roy made a public statement outside the court, asserting his innocence in the RG Kar rape and murder case. The former civic volunteer alleged that senior Kolkata Police officers, including Vineet Goel and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Special, were conspiring to frame him.

Roy also claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government was offering support to the police officers involved in the alleged conspiracy.

"There are senior officers involved in this. The government is backing them," Roy stated. "I have done nothing. They (the police officers) have been threatening me. I am naming them. They are Vineet Goel and DC Special... They have conspired to frame me in this case. Why are they not revealing everything? Ask them," Roy said during his appearance in court.