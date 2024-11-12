Growth In Construction And Infrastructure Development: A Key Driver Transforming The Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The ceramic tile adhesive market is set to grow from $19.00 billion in 2023 to $20.93 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.2%. The surge in construction and renovation activities, higher disposable incomes, and demand for high-performance adhesives are key factors in this market's expansion.

Global Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Size Forecast and Annual Growth Rate Predictions

The market is forecast to reach $31.11 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 10.4%. The growth is driven by the rising demand for high-performance adhesives, the increasing popularity of epoxy-based ceramic adhesives, and the growth of e-commerce and digitalization. Trends include technological advancements, product innovations, and specialization for diverse applications in both residential and commercial sectors.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market?

The increasing volume of construction activities, driven by economic growth, infrastructure projects, and population growth, is expected to boost demand for ceramic tile adhesives. These adhesives are key to ensuring the durability and quality of tile installations in both residential and commercial buildings. In March 2024, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported a rise in new housing and other residential completions, which will fuel demand for ceramic tile adhesives in the growing construction sector.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market?

Major companies operating in the market are BASF SEBASF SE, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, AkzoNobel N.V., Sika AG, H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik, Pidilite Industries, JK Cement Ltd., Fosroc International Limited., Laticrete International Inc., Sakrete, Building Adhesives Ltd., Tammy, Davco Construction Materials, ParexDavco, Cemix Products Ltd., Mapei S.p.A, Oriental Yuhong, Norcross Adhesives, Weber Building Solutions, Ardex Group, Terraco Group, Aston Global Inc.

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Size?

In the market, there is a growing emphasis on gel adhesives, which offer superior control and bonding strength for tile installations. In May 2022, Kerakoll launched its H40 Gel Adhesives, replacing traditional biogel adhesives. The H40 Gel is designed for both indoor and outdoor applications, offering high adhesion and flexibility, making it ideal for challenging installation environments.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market?

The ceramic tile adhesive market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Epoxy, Acrylic, Silicone, Cyanoacrylate, Other Types

2) By Application: Wood Floor Pasting, Tiled Floor Pasting, Polyethylene Floor Pasting, Stonefloor Passing

3) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific's Dominance in the Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Defining the Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market

Ceramic tile adhesive is a bonding material specifically designed to attach ceramic tiles to surfaces such as floors, walls, and countertops. It ensures a strong, lasting bond, and its smooth texture facilitates even application. Suitable for a variety of tiling projects, this adhesive performs well under different environmental conditions.

The Ceramic Tile Adhesive Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Ceramic Tile Adhesive Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into ceramic tile adhesive market size, ceramic tile adhesive market drivers and trends, ceramic tile adhesive market major players, ceramic tile adhesive competitors' revenues, ceramic tile adhesive market positioning, and ceramic tile adhesive market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

