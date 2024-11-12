(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

After over a decade without notable progress in treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, patients with this ongoing condition now have two new options, with more expected in the future. Regeneron and Sanofi recently revealed that the FDA has expanded the approved uses of their widely successful drug DUPIXENT to include COPD treatment. This marks the drug's sixth approved indication in the US, following its first approval seven years ago for atopic dermatitis.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic obstructive pulmonary (COPD) is a progressive lung condition characterized by obstructed airflow, making breathing difficult. It primarily encompasses two main conditions: chronic bronchitis and emphysema, often coexisting. COPD typically develops due to long-term exposure to irritants such as cigarette smoke, air pollution, or occupational dust.

As per DelveInsight analysis, the diagnosed prevalent population of COPD in the 7MM was around 44 million in 2023. These cases of COPD in the 7MM are expected to increase at a significant CAGR of 1.4% throughout the study period (2020–2034).



As per the estimates, the majority of cases of COPD are in females as compared to males, in the US. But in EU4 and the UK, and Japan the diagnosed cases of males represent the majority of the cases. Overall, in the 7MM, females are predominantly high in number.

In 2023, the US had around 3 million, 9 million, 5 million, and 1 million cases of GOLD 1, GOLD 2, GOLD 3, and GOLD 4, respectively based on the severity of airflow limitation. Estimates suggest that airflow limitation was higher in GOLD 2 severity.

Various types of medications are used to manage COPD symptoms and complications, including bronchodilators, which help relax the muscles around the airways. This relaxation opens the airways and makes breathing easier. Most bronchodilators are administered via an inhaler. In more severe cases, the inhaler may also contain steroids to reduce inflammation.



Some commonly used short-acting and long-acting bronchodilators for COPD management include Albuterol (ProAir HFA, Ventolin HFA, and others), Ipratropium (Atrovent HFA), Levalbuterol (Xopenex), Aclidinium (Tudorza Pressair), Arformoterol (Brovana), and Formoterol (Perforomist).

In the LABA category, medications such as Striverdi Respimat, Arcapta/Onbrez, Serevent, and Brovana are included, while the LAMA class features drugs like Spiriva (available as Spiriva HandiHaler and Spiriva Respimat), Tudorza Pressair, Incruse Ellipta, Yupelri, Seebri Neohaler, and Lonhala Magnair . Since the generic version of Brovana was approved in April 2020, its market share has declined. Additionally, Arcapta Neohaler, Seebri Neohaler, and Utibron Neohaler were discontinued in the US in March 2020, which means they no longer contribute to market size.

Patients who do not respond to single therapies are often prescribed double or triple therapy. Among the double therapies, the LABA+ICS combination is widely recommended, with drugs such as Symbicort, Breo Ellipta, and Advair. There are also LABA+LAMA combinations, including Anoro Ellipta, Stiolto Respimat, and Bevespi Aerosphere .

In July 2020, the US FDA approved AstraZeneca's BREZTRI AEROSPHERE for the maintenance treatment of patients with COPD. Additionally, in October 2020, TRIXEO AEROSPHERE (a combination of formoterol fumarate, glycopyrronium bromide, and budesonide) received marketing authorization in the EU for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe COPD who are not adequately controlled by either a combination of an ICS and LABA or a LABA and LAMA. Currently, two triple combination therapies are available in the US: BREZTRI and TRELEGY ELLIPTA .

Recently, Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' DUPIXENT added one more jewel to its crown by getting a label expansion nod for COPD from the FDA, EU, and NMPA. DUPIXENT's approval as the first targeted therapy for COPD represents a significant advancement in the treatment landscape for the disease. Unlike conventional treatments, which largely aim to manage symptoms, DUPIXENT specifically targets the IL-4 and IL-13 pathways linked to type 2 inflammation, a key driver in a subset of COPD patients. This precision in targeting allows for a more tailored treatment, especially for patients with elevated eosinophils, who often experience more frequent exacerbations and worse outcomes.

The Phase III BOREAS trial demonstrated that patients treated with DUPIXENT experienced a 30% reduction in moderate-to-severe exacerbations over 52 weeks, significant improvements in lung function, and enhanced quality of life. By Week 52, those on DUPIXENT had improved prebronchodilator FEV1 by 160 mL compared to 77 mL in the placebo group. DUPIXENT was also well-tolerated, with a low frequency of adverse events. These results suggest that DUPIXENT could drastically shift COPD management by reducing exacerbations, improving lung function, and offering a safer, targeted therapy for patients with type 2 inflammation.

The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease pipeline possesses potential drugs in mid-stage developments to be launched in the near future. Itepekimab (Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), Benralizumab (AstraZeneca), Tezepelumab (Amgen/AstraZeneca), Mepolizumab (GSK), and others shall further create a positive impact on the market.



Itepekimab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets interleukin-33 (IL-33), a protein involved in both type 1 and type 2 inflammation. The drug is administered via subcutaneous injection. Preclinical studies demonstrated that REGN3500 effectively inhibited several markers of both inflammatory types. Regeneron and Sanofi are investigating REGN3500 in diseases related to respiratory and dermatological inflammation. Currently, REGN3500 is in a Phase III clinical trial for COPD and was developed using Regeneron's VelocImmune technology, which produces optimized fully human antibodies. The development is part of a global collaboration between Regeneron and Sanofi.

FASENRA (benralizumab) is a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody of the IgG1k immunoglobulin type that selectively targets the alpha chain of the interleukin 5 receptor (IL-5R) found on eosinophils and basophils. It prevents IL-5 from binding and stops the hetero-oligomerization of the IL-5R's alpha and beta subunits, thereby inhibiting signal transduction. Additionally, it is an afucosylated IgG, which enhances its affinity for the FcγRIIIα receptor on natural killer cells, macrophages, and neutrophils. Approved by the FDA in November 2017 for severe eosinophilic asthma, benralizumab was developed by MedImmune, AstraZeneca's global biologics R&D division. The company is currently conducting Phase III clinical trials for FASENRA as a treatment for COPD.

TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab), a pioneering human monoclonal antibody created by Amgen and AstraZeneca, has shown considerable therapeutic potential for various respiratory conditions. Originally intended for treating COPD, TEZSPIRE has yielded encouraging results in decreasing moderate-to-severe exacerbations in patients with high blood eosinophil counts. Recent findings from the Phase IIa COURSE Trial, unveiled at the ATS 2024 conference, underscored TEZSPIRE's effectiveness in minimizing COPD exacerbations among patients with different eosinophil levels.

Mepolizumab is currently undergoing Phase III clinical trials for COPD, particularly in patients with frequent exacerbations and elevated eosinophil levels. It is available as an injectable solution and a powder for reconstitution for subcutaneous administration. The IL-5 receptor complex activates several signaling pathways that lead to the release of cytokines, neuromediators, chemokines, and various kinases, which facilitate eosinophil differentiation, proliferation, recruitment, and degranulation. Mepolizumab works by inhibiting the formation of the IL-5 receptor complex, thereby preventing eosinophil activation. This disruption affects normal eosinophil maturation and function, leading to decreased eosinophilic airway inflammation and reduced eosinophil survival.

DelveInsight estimates that the market size for COPD in the 7MM is expected to grow from USD 16 billion in 2023 with a significant CAGR of 5% by 2034. This growth is mainly driven by the rise in the number of prevalent cases of COPD, ongoing clinical research, and better diagnostic tools that might improve the prognosis of the disease.

DelveInsight's latest published market report titled as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034

will help you to discover which market leader is going to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into the COPD country-specific treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecast to help understand the key opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential. The COPD market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD

Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD Based on Severity of Airflow Limitation Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD Based on Symptoms and Exacerbation History

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM COPD market. Highlights include:



11-year Forecast

7MM Analysis

Epidemiology-based Market Forecasting

Historical and Forecasted Market Analysis upto 2034

Emerging Drug Market Uptake

Peak Sales Analysis

Key Cross Competition Analysis

Industry Expert's Opinion Access and Reimbursement

Download this COPD market report to assess the epidemiology forecasts, understand the patient journeys, know KOLs' opinions about the upcoming treatment paradigms, and determine the factors contributing to the shift in the COPD market.

