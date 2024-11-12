Cool Japan Center Opens Its Doors In Irvine, California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The highly anticipated Cool Japan Center officially opened its doors on November 4, 2024, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan. This cultural hub, dedicated to celebrating and sharing Japan's rich cultural heritage, is poised to become a vibrant destination for art, anime, manga, fashion, technology, cuisine, and more.

In advance of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Cool Japan Center hosted a pre-opening event on November 2, 2024, featuring an award ceremony that recognized individuals and organizations for their contributions to promoting Japanese culture and strengthening U.S.-Japan relations.

Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, Kotaro Nagasaki, was the guest of honor at the ceremony, which was co-hosted by

Dr. Hiroshi Tasaka, former advisor to Prime Minister Naoto Kan and current Chancellor of The Akademeia 21st Century, a group of 17 colleges that provide art to the center; and

Dr. Anthony Al-Jamie, Director of the Cool Japan Center and Editor-in-Chief of the Tokyo Journal.

Guests experienced authentic Japanese culture, including a traditional rickshaw with drivers from Asakusa, Tokyo; a shamisen musical performance; having their names written in kanji (Chinese characters) by shodo (Japanese calligraphy) experts, and sampling Yamanashi wines and sake, as well as pastries courtesy of

Yoku Moku.

The Cool Japan Center, a collaborative effort between Akademeia Creative and Yamanashi Prefecture, is the first U.S.-based gallery in the Akademeia Creative network of 13 galleries. The center will showcase contemporary and traditional exhibitions, workshops, and events that reflect the diversity and vibrancy of Japan's cultural landscape.

Award Ceremony Honors Cultural Champions

The pre-opening event also recognized individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to fostering stronger U.S.-Japan relations, including:



Cool Japan Center Ambassador's Award:



Chef Nobu Matsuhisa



Chef Ben Ford

IW Group Founder Bill Imada

Cool Japan Center Cool Business Award:



Crunchyroll



Square Enix



Marukai Corporation



Media Do International

Yoku Moku

International Friendship Award:



City of San Diego

City of Gardena

Governor's Award for Community Service

OCO Club

Governor's Award for Arts & Culture: Ikenobo Ikebana Society of Los Angeles

The Cool Japan Center is located at 4199 Campus Drive, Suite A, Irvine, CA 92612. Special events have begun, and the center's gallery will be officially open to the public from January 15th, 2025.

