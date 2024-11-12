Boomi Appoints Visionary Leaders As Chief People Officer And Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Boomi TM, the intelligent integration and leader, today announced the addition of two seasoned executives to its leadership team. The appointments come at a pivotal time for the company as it accelerates its global expansion and continues to build on its commitment to operational excellence and an inclusive, high-performance workplace.

New Chief People Officer to Drive Organizational Growth

Effective immediately, Francesca Molinari joins Boomi as Chief People Officer (CPO), bringing a wealth of experience in strategic human resources leadership. With a career spanning over two decades, Molinari has held senior HR roles in prominent organizations and successfully navigated them through periods of rapid growth, global scaling, and public market transitions.

“Molinari's extensive experience in building high-performing teams and her commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace make her an ideal fit for Boomi,” said Steve Lucas, CEO of Boomi.“As we continue to rapidly innovate and grow, her leadership will be critical in shaping our culture and ensuring we maintain our position as an employer of choice. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Boomi family.”

Molinari most recently worked as an independent strategic HR consultant and previously served as Chief People Officer at Maergo, following her tenure at Wheels Up, where she was instrumental in leading the company through its 2021 SPAC IPO. Earlier in her career, she led HR Business Partnering for Adobe's $2.44B Digital Experience division and held senior HR leadership roles at eBay, GE Capital, and Macy's.

“Boomi is not only committed to leading in integration and automation; it also places a strong emphasis on nurturing its people and culture,” said Molinari.“I see tremendous potential to build on existing strengths and create an environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to our innovative mission. I look forward to partnering with an incredible team as we navigate growth globally, empowering our team members to reach their personal and professional aspirations and propelling our company to new heights.”

Experienced Chief Operating Officer to Lead Operational Excellence

Beginning December 4, Valerie Rainey will join Boomi as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over 25 years of leadership in SaaS and enterprise technology, Rainey will oversee Customer Success, Professional Services, Support, Legal, IT, and Security. This strategic addition aligns with Boomi's mission to enhance cross-functional collaboration and drive efficiency across operations.

“Rainey's experience leading strategy, corporate development, partner ecosystems, M&A, and various operational functions makes her uniquely positioned to spearhead this role,” said Steve Lucas.“Her strong track record in scaling businesses and building high-performing teams will be invaluable as Boomi continues to advance its growth trajectory.”

“I am excited to join Boomi and contribute to its ongoing success,” said Rainey.“I look forward to working with the team to drive operational excellence and further elevate the company's mission of delivering outstanding results for our customers and partners.”

Most recently, Rainey was an Operating Partner at K1 Investment Management, after serving as President of iCIMS, where she led strategic growth initiatives. She has also served as CFO for various private equity-backed and public firms, and began her career with a Big Four accounting firm. Rainey is a board member at Envoy Global and Susan G. Komen and was recognized by NJBIZ and the Stevie Awards for her leadership.

As Boomi continues its growth and innovation, the addition of these seasoned executives highlights the company's commitment to strengthening its exceptional leadership team. Under Steve Lucas's guidance, who has built a world-class executive roster in just a year and a half, Boomi is dedicated to attracting top-tier talent. These strategic appointments come at a crucial time in the company's evolution, aligning with Boomi's ambitions for global expansion. With a focus on operational excellence and fostering an inclusive, high-performance workplace, Boomi is well-positioned to lead the future of intelligent integration and automation in the industry.

