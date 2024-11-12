Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments Increase 6 Percent In Q3 2024, SEMI Reports Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Worldwide silicon wafer shipments increase 6 percent in Q3 2024, SEMI Reports

Worldwide silicon wafer shipments increased 5.9 percent quarter-over-quarter to 3,214 million square inches (MSI) in the third quarter of 2024 and registered 6.8 percent growth from the 3,010 million square inches recorded during the same quarter last year, the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) reported in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry.

Lee Chungwei, chairman of SEMI SMG and vice president and chief auditor at GlobalWafers, says:“The third quarter wafer shipment results continued the upward trend which started in the second quarter of this year.

“Inventory levels have declined throughout the supply chain but generally remain high. Demand for advanced wafers used for AI continues to be strong.

“However, the silicon wafer demand for automotive and industrial uses continues to be muted, while the demand for silicon used for handset and other consumer products has seen some areas of improvement.

“As a result, 2025 is likely to continue upward trends, but total shipments are not yet expected to return to the peak levels of 2022.”

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for the majority of semiconductors, which are vital components of all electronic devices. The highly engineered thin disks are produced in diameters of up to 300 mm and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductors are fabricated.

The SMG is a sub-committee of the SEMI Electronic Materials Group (EMG) and is open to SEMI members involved in manufacturing polycrystalline silicon, monocrystalline silicon or silicon wafers (and, as cut, polished, epi).

The SMG facilitates collective efforts on issues related to the silicon industry including the development of market information and statistics about the silicon industry and the semiconductor market.