Clark Atlanta University Panthers Set For SIAC Championship Showdown

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Panthers Return to the Championship Stage for the First Time Since 1977, Ready To Make History Again!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clark Atlanta University Panthers are heading to the SIAC Championship, marking their first appearance since 1977 and their shared victory in 1991. The Panthers are prepared to face Miles College in Birmingham this Saturday, following a season of outstanding performance and teamwork.Clark Atlanta University Athletic Director Dr. Jerel Drew expressed his pride, stating,“Let's make sure our players know they have a wall of support behind them-a sea of red and black to energize every play, every tackle, and every touchdown.”President George T. French Jr., Ph.D., added,“This is a momentous occasion for our university and a testament to our students' dedication and spirit. Let's come together to support our team in making history.”Game Details:Venue: Miles College – Albert J. H. Sloan-Alumni StadiumAddress: 5500 Myron Massey Blvd, Fairfield, AL 35064Date: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024Time: 11 a.m. CT / 12 p.m. ETTicket and Tailgate Information:Tickets are first come, first served. The event policy includes no re-entry and no-refund. All ticketholders must pass a security checkpoint. Parking is available on-campus for $20 and off-campus for $10. Children's tickets (ages 6-12) are $15 on-site, and children 5 and under are free. CREDIT CARD ONLY.General Admission: $35 Purchase HereTailgating Options Purchase Here:- 10X10 space: $200- RV space: $250Setup for Tailgating: Friday, Nov. 15, at 4:00 PM CT. Tailgate Opening: 8:00 AM CT on game day.Pep Rally:Join us for a spirited pep rally to rally behind our Panthers and celebrate their achievements. Details on time and location will be shared soon.Media Information:Media Credentials: Request HereContact: Jaymonte Mcleod, Director of External Communications, ... or Cecilia Cheeks, AVP – Marketing and Communications, Clark Atlanta University at ... or 404-909-9540.Broadcast:Watch Live on: ESPNUClark Atlanta University invites fans to come together and demonstrate their Panther pride. The support of Panther Nation is crucial as the team seeks victory.About Clark Atlanta UniversityClark Atlanta University was formed with the consolidation of Atlanta University and Clark College. Atlanta University, established in 1865 by the American Missionary Association, was the nation's first institution to award graduate degrees to African Americans. Clark College, established four years later in 1869, was the nation's first four-year liberal arts college to serve a primarily African American student population. Today, with nearly 4,000 students, CAU is the largest of the four institutions (CAU, Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Morehouse School of Medicine) that comprise the Atlanta University Center Consortium. It is also the largest of the 37-member UNCF institutions. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit .

