Bonleo Celebrates Candle Day With Candle Wear

- BonLeoMENTOR, OH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BonLeo collaborators Bonnie Diczhazy and Lenny Pinna are introducing a new collection of t-shirts and totes that celebrate Candle Day with Candle Wear. Eclectic artist and screenwriter Lenny Pinna created six original paintings which are featured in the design as actual candle art. All of BonLeo's designs seek to connect people to a larger community with designs that are derived from original art. One such community is the global candle community which relishes the experience of finding fragrances that support their wellbeing and visual sensibilities.As the holiday season approaches excitement for seasonal scents exponentially increases in anticipation for Candle Day, growing out of the common need for candles to comfort during the darkness of Winter and the joy of the holiday season! For the past decade candles lovers around the world have celebrated their passion for candles and fragrance by coming together for Candle Day events in December.YouTuber Bonnie Diczhazy (Queen of the Girl Geeks ) has been immersed in the candle community for six years as a candle reviewer. Her love for candles started at a young age when she discovered home fragrance with a trip to the mall where she purchased her first holiday candle. Candles brought her comfort and a deep appreciation for design and home decor aesthetics. That experience cultivated a lifelong passion for candles that later inspired her YouTube Channel which currently has almost 90,000 subscribers. Candle lovers can purchase Candle Wear at BonLeo

