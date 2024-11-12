Perio Protect Expands Canadian Market Presence Through Strategic Partnership With Curion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, CANADA, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perio Protect , a leader in prescription tray therapy for gum treatment, announces a significant expansion of its Canadian operations through a strategic partnership with Curion , a trusted name in distribution. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in addressing the growing demand for Perio Protect solutions in the Canadian dental market.

While Perio Protect trays have been successfully fabricated in select Canadian dental laboratories for over 15 years, access to the essential Perio Gel has been limited. The new partnership with Curion revolutionizes product availability and support services for Canadian dental professionals.

"This partnership represents our renewed commitment to the Canadian market and our dedication to supporting dental professionals in providing optimal patient care," said Tanya Dunlap, Vice President at Perio Protect. "Through Curion's extensive network and expertise, we're ensuring that Canadian providers have comprehensive access to our complete treatment solution."

The collaboration introduces several key benefits for Canadian dental professionals:

.Improved accessibility to Perio Gel through Curion's distribution network

.Access to specialized marketing materials and resources

.Guidance on Canadian insurance codes

.Dedicated clinical support for treatment implementation

Beth Parkes, Curion's Clinical Affairs Manager, will serve as the primary point of contact for dental professionals and will lead Perio Protect training initiatives across Canada. "We're excited to help dental practices integrate Perio Protect into their treatment protocols effectively," said Parkes. "Our team is committed to providing comprehensive support to ensure successful implementation and optimal patient outcomes."

This partnership builds upon Intermed/Vista Apex's existing relationship with Curion, further strengthening the presence of these affiliated brands in the Canadian dental market. The collaboration represents a significant step forward in Perio Protect's mission to provide innovative periodontal care solutions to dental professionals and their patients throughout North America.

