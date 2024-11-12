America Talks In Post-Presidential Election Nationwide Town Hall

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Civil Dialogues Hosts "The Election Is Over: Let's Talk" at the Baker Institute at Rice University

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Americans prepare for a second presidency, Civil Dialogues is set to host a nationwide town hall the evening of Monday, November 18, 2024 in Houston, TX. The program at the Baker Institute at Rice University begins at 5:30 pm CST and will be live-streamed so that citizens across the country can participate in the conversation. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required . Those in attendance will be encouraged to talk about what they're thinking and feeling, and ask questions they might have about specific issues and policies likely to be enacted by the new administration.Panelists include Dr. Jay Sexton, Director of the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy and Professor of History at the University of Missouri; John Gable, CEO of AllSides, an online technology platform that rates media bias and presents information and ideas from all sides of the political spectrum; and Elizabeth Mendoza, immigration attorney and research collaborator at the Baker Institute's U.S. Mexico Center.Jean Becker, Civil Dialogues co-founder, author, and former chief of staff to President George H.W. Bush, will provide historical perspective. Civil Dialogues co-founder, entrepreneur, and Emmy award-winning journalist, Linda Lorelle, will moderate the conversation. Most of the evening will be devoted to engaging the audience with their questions and concerns.In partnership with the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, the Clinton Presidential Center, the LBJ Foundation, and the Baker Institute for Public Policy and Research, the Civil Dialogues democracy initiative seeks to create a safe space for community conversation on some of the most important and contentious topics of the day. Previous topics have included immigration, climate, America's foreign policy in the Middle East, why political partnerships matter, and the importance of public service in a healthy democracy. The goal is to educate Americans about all sides of difficult issues facing our nation, ensure that participants walk away with a better understanding of both the topic's nuances and those on the other side of their beliefs, and empower them to continue having civil, constructive dialogue.To attend in person or online, register at the link above.

