Konica Minolta Welcomes Two New Dealer Advisory Council Members

Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta ) is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Dealer Advisory Council (DAC).

Effective as of the DAC meeting held this week in Belleair, Florida during The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican event, Janene Aul, Vice President and General Council, Systel Business Equipment Co., Inc. (Systel ) and Stephanie Keating Phillips, Director of Production Print and Solutions, Advanced Imaging Solutions (AIS ) will join the 12-member group that represents a mix of small, medium and large independent Konica Minolta dealers.

Konica Minolta's DAC members act as a liaison between Konica Minolta and the independent dealer community. The group provides an advisory body to the company as it continually looks for ways to enhance its support, product offerings, programs and promotions to its broader dealer community. As members, Aul and Phillips will work with top Konica Minolta executives to provide input into improving dealer relationships. This includes every aspect of dealer partnerships, including continual education, sales support, pricing and more.

Systel and AIS are both family businesses, and both are part of Konica Minolta's Top 25 dealers and Rev'd Up Performance Program. Aul and Phillips are also members of Konica Minolta's Step Together program, a collective of thought leaders working to empower and inspire women in the office technology sector through support, collaboration and mentorship.

As part of Systel's ownership and executive team, Aul directs corporate and service operations including legal, finance, human resources, billing, leasing, purchasing and inventory distribution, customer support, information technology and service management. She oversees 13 locations throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia – accounting for approximately 250 employees.

“I am honored to be chosen to represent Systel and the dealer community,” said Janene Aul.“I'm committed to using this role to strengthen the partnerships in the dealer channel and support programs that will benefit channel partners of all sizes.”

Phillips is a dedicated leader committed to her company, industry and the values of community and mentorship. Her 26-year career is marked by continuous growth and innovation, and she is a frequent speaker at industry events, discussing key issues such as diversity in the document technology industry, the dynamics of family businesses and pioneering production print solutions.

“I simply cannot wait to get started in this new position,” said Stephanie Keating Phillips.“I have long admired Konica Minolta's innovation and excellence in technology and service, and am so appreciative for this opportunity to help drive the vision for their dealer community.”

“Konica Minolta's Dealer Advisory Council is constantly evolving to bring new talent and diversity that will offer unique perspectives,” said Dean Swenson, President, The Swenson Group.“As President of the DAC, I am excited to add Janene and Stephanie, who I know will bring a wealth of understanding and knowledge to this team.”

“I truly believe with the addition of both Janene and Stephanie, we are putting together one of the best councils I've ever worked with. Their experience in this industry adds a new element of diversified thought, and I can't wait to hear their perspectives on so many topics,” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta.“As long-time dealers, the relationships we have built with these women made it an easy decision to add them to such an important group. Their expertise in the industry will provide our team with great insights and perspective that will benefit all our dealers.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Serie . For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its account on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Systel Business Equipment Co., Inc.

Systel Business Equipment is the largest independent dealer of office automation equipment in the Southeast. Now, more than 40 years since being established, Systel has become an award-winning, multi-million-dollar company that proudly serves all 100 counties of North Carolina as well as parts of South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Virginia.

About Advanced Imaging Solutions

AIS is the leading value provider of IT services and business technology solutions in Minnesota. Family-owned and locally operated, AIS is able to provide all necessary parts, supplies and products rapidly as we carry a vast selection of inventory. Decisions are made quickly because ownership is local and easily accessible.

