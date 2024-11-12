REI Cooperative Action Fund Reaches Milestone Of Three Million Donations To Support Organizations Creating A More Equitable Outdoors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The REI Cooperative Action Fund will distribute $5 million to 258 nonprofits this grant cycle

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The REI Cooperative Action Fund , a community-driven nonprofit that supports organizations creating a more equitable outdoors for everyone, announced its latest milestone, having received three million donations from REI employees, members, customers and community members. The Fund is also distributing $5 million to 258 nonprofits during its fall 2024 grant cycle.

The REI Cooperative Action Fund was established in 2021 with the mission of supporting nonprofits dedicated to strengthening the health and well-being of people and communities through time outside. Fueled by community donations ,

this latest investment brings the REI Cooperative Action Fund's

total giving

to $24 million since its launch.

Each year the Fund announces new investments in the spring and fall to bring together the collective strength of the co-op community.



"Seeing the holistic impact the REI Cooperative Action Fund has made in just three years is a tangible reminder of the things we can achieve when we come together," said Kristen Ragain, managing director of the REI Cooperative Action Fund. "We are eternally grateful to the collective kindness from our co-op community and are pleased to be welcoming three new board members to further implement our mission to create a more equitable outdoors for everyone."

The vast majority of this year's 258 grantees stem from the REI Cooperative Action Fund's Local Grant Program, in which co-op employees across the country recommend nonprofits from their own communities with which to partner. Many of these local grant partners are receiving their second grant installment in a two-year cycle to continue collaboration and local impact. The Local Grant Program is supported in part by Capital One, which this year made a $2 million donation.

This fall, the REI Cooperative Action Fund also welcomed three new Board members:



Roma

McCaig

is the chief public affairs and impact officer

at REI and will join the Fund's board of directors as its new chair. With over 25 years of experience at the forefront of corporate communications, ESG, diversity and inclusion, sustainability, and philanthropy, Roma works to scale the organization's mission and purpose through internal and external communications, employee events and recognition, sustainability, community partnerships, philanthropic giving, public policy, government affairs, and broader advocacy initiatives. She also sits on the boards of B Lab US & Canada and Sustainable Brands.



Sharon

Philpott

is rejoining the board in addition to her role as a current board director at REI Co-op. Sharon has extensive experience as an independent board member having also been a board member at the Washington Society of CPAs and the Reves Center for International Studies. Prior to joining REI, she served 24 years with EY in domestic and global leadership positions.

Michelle

Kirkpatrick

will join the board as a seasoned financial executive with over 20 years of experience in leading and transforming accounting and financial organizations. Currently, she serves as the Vice President of Finance & Corporate Controller at REI, where she oversees a broad range of financial functions-accounting, treasury, tax, strategic sourcing, procurement-along with the company's ERP transformation program.

As a 501(c)(3) organization, the REI Cooperative Action Fund is led by its own

board of directors

with the support of a dedicated staff and compensated community advisors, who are respected leaders focused on equity in the outdoors. REI Co-op continues to provide ongoing support for the REI Fund's operations and grantmaking. Anyone can participate in the REI Fund's mission from

direct donations

to

recommending a grantee . For a full list of grantees, visit

REIFund/grantees .



About the REI Cooperative Action Fund

The

REI Cooperative Action Fund

is a 501(c)(3) public charity launched in

2021

by REI Co-op to create a more equitable outdoors by bringing together the collective strength of the co-op community. The REI Fund aims to inspire millions of REI members, thousands of REI employees, and hundreds of nonprofit partners and community leaders to support organizations

that are improving the well-being of all people

through time

outside. With ongoing support from REI Co-op, 100% of donations

from the

general public

to the

REI Fund

go to

the people and organizations leading this work

in communities across the country.

SOURCE REI Co-op

