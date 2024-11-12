Genius Drive Launches 'Value Superstars' Program To Propel Value-Driven Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Genius Drive Value Superstars Program

Dudley Nostrand - Genius Drive Value Superstar

Genius Drive Logo

Top Revenue and Value Experts Join as Strategic Advisors and Fractional Consultants to Accelerate Value Selling Transformation for B2B Solution Providers

- Dudley NostrandNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Genius Drive , a leader in value consulting and advisory services, is thrilled to introduce its“Value Superstars” program. This new initiative offers top-tier revenue and value experts on a fractional basis, providing B2B solution providers with the insights and tools to transition from product-centric to value-focused sales, marketing, and customer success strategies.The Value Superstars, a select group of seasoned CROs, sales leaders, and value strategists, leverage Genius Drive's proprietary frameworks and AI tools to rapidly implement scalable value strategies. With extensive experience across diverse sectors, these experts help clients integrate data-driven value frameworks to drive measurable business outcomes."Our research shows that mastering value-driven strategies can lead to a 48% increase in win rates, a 35% boost in deal size, and a 25% reduction in decision cycles," said Tom Pisello, Partner at Genius Drive. "For every 10% of opportunities approached with a value focus, revenue can increase by 10%. No other GTM strategy yields such a high ROI, and the Value Superstars are here to help accelerate these returns."Program ServicesThe Value Superstars offer businesses a flexible solution to access critical expertise without hiring full-time value consultants / engineers. Key service areas include:. Value Advisory Services: Fractional consultants provide strategy development and best practices planning.. Value Engagement Services: Pre-sale and post-sale value assessments and business cases.. Value Storytelling: Proprietary tools and training to create compelling value narratives.. Business Value Frameworks: Development of quantification methodologies integrated with value automation platforms.. Value Enablement: Sales and customer success training with ongoing coaching and support.About the Value SuperstarsThe Value Superstars roster comprises top value management leaders with a history of driving billions in deals and operational efficiencies. Armed with Genius Drive's proprietary frameworks, value consulting and AI tools, they bring unmatched expertise to help clients evolve more quickly into value-based organizations.The inaugural class of Value Superstars includes:. Aaron Froberg - Former value program leader for content management firm Egnyte. Jeff Gandulla - Value program leader for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Lacework, PagerDuty, Tricentis, and BMC Software. Dudley Nostrand - Value program leader and consultant for MinIO, Sourcegraph, BMC, and AppDynamics. Sherri Sklar- Seasoned CRO and GTM advisor, awarded one of Fifty CROs to Watch and a Finalist for Pavilion-Trust Radius Top Fractional/Advisor of the Year (2024).“As a Value Superstar, I've seen how impactful a value-driven approach can be,” said Dudley Nostrand, Genius Drive Value Superstar.“This program empowers B2B solution providers to accelerate the shift from product-based strategies to outcome-centric engagements, enhancing growth and customer loyalty.”Benefits for B2B Solution Providers. Accelerated Value Adoption: Immediate access to expert frameworks and tools.. Enhanced Sales and Retention: Tailored value engagements improve sales and customer satisfaction.. Cost-Effective Growth: Fractional experts deliver high-impact results at a lower cost.. Scalability and Flexibility: Engage advisors as needed to align with business priorities."We're excited to launch the Value Superstars,” said April Morley, Partner at Genius Drive.“These advisors bring deep industry expertise and have driven transformative programs across sectors. Their insights are invaluable for clients shifting toward value-driven models.”“Partnering with Genius Drive has been transformative,” said Ish Boyle, CEO of Caveonix.“Their value-based framework, practices and tools have strengthened our sales process, helped us gain new customers and deepen existing customer relationships, clearly demonstrating the ROI of our solutions.”Checkout the inaugural Value Superstars roster and how these expert resources can drive and accelerate your value program's growth, visit or contact Genius Drive to schedule a consultation.About Genius DriveGenius Drive is a pioneering advisory and consulting firm, committed to empowering B2B solution providers to better articulate value in each customer engagement and throughout the buyer's journey. From ideating distinct value storytelling, to delivering training, automating processes, and delivering support success, Genius Drive ensures value program acceleration and performance throughout the value lifecycle.Genius Drive has a proven track record of success with a wide range of clients, including financial services firms like Conversus (a Stepstone Company) and PFM Asset Management (a division of US Bank) and technology platform providers including Scale Computing, Fivetran, Crisp, Sphere Technology, Pigment and K1x.More information about Genius Drive can be found at:

