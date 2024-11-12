Samsung Electronics Levant Launches Environmental Campaign in Jordan to Celebrate 55th Anniversary of the Samsung Brand

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) In celebration of the brand’s 55th anniversary, Samsung Electronics Levant organized a clean-up campaign at The King Hussein Park on the 10th of November. This comes as part of a global initiative launched by Samsung Electronics.

This campaign underscores Samsung’s commitment to making a positive impact on the communities it serves, not only through its core business operations, but also in addressing important issues where sustainability plays a role. The company provides the opportunity for its employees to be involved, further strengthening community engagement and promoting responsible environmental practices.

Samsung Electronics Levant is committed to preserving the environment in the face of climate challenges, as reflected by this park clean-up. “We believe that the real, positive impact extends beyond our core business and what it entails from enriching people’s everyday lives with innovative products,” President of Samsung Electronics Levant, Chol Woong Yoon, said, “We want to embed sustainability—in all its forms—into every part of our operations. Through initiatives like The King Hussein Park clean-up, we are reaffirming our commitment to environmental sustainability and encouraging active community participation. Our goal is to lead by example, demonstrating how innovation and environmental responsibility can go hand-in-hand for the benefit of future generations.”

Samsung’s legacy dates back to 1969, with a mission to drive digital and economic transformation in South Korea. Since then, its efforts have expanded to include all the countries it currently operates in, ushering people into the future through their products, campaigns, and offers.

Samsung Electronics has witnessed exponential growth since its founding in the late sixties, to now include electronics and semiconductors. Today it is a leader in digital home appliances, TV/AV, and entertainment. It is also a major player in the global mobile market for smartphones, tablets, and wearables.



