PEAK:AIO Achieves 400% U.S. Growth Through Innovative, Energy-Efficient AI Data Solutions

Manchester, England, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEAK:AIO, a pioneering software company known for redefining data infrastructure for modern AI and GPU applications, today announced it has achieved remarkable 400% growth in U.S. sales over the past year. This expansion, driven by its high-performance, energy-efficient solutions, solidifies PEAK:AIO's position as an essential player in the AI & HPC market.

Under the guidance of Roger Cummings, an experienced leader known for scaling innovative organizations, PEAK:AIO has accelerated its strategic vision and momentum. Under his leadership, PEAK:AIO has forged impactful partnerships with key industry leaders and PEAK:AIO's influence will be evident at SuperComputing 24, where numerous stands will showcase PEAK:AIO-based solutions, reflecting its rapid adoption across industries, including:



Western Digital : showcasing a collaboration that combines the scale and performance of the OpenFlex NVMe-oF solution with PEAK:AIO's disaggregated RAID and streamlined RDMA NFS, delivering an advanced GPUDirect solution tailored for expanding GPU clusters.

Hammerspace : Changing the landscape in mass-scale deployments, PEAK:AIO delivers high-density, high-performance nodes for the Hammerspace FlexFile solution.

Solidigm : An industry leader in QLC technology, recognized for redefining high-capacity storage. In a groundbreaking partnership, PEAK:AIO and Solidigm deliver energy-efficient nodes that push the boundaries of power and performance, addressing the escalating demands of modern data ecosystems. Boston Limited: NVIDIA Elite Partner, Boston Limited is expanding PEAK:AIO's traditional AI and GPU solutions into new global markets, achieving growing worldwide success.

“Being at the forefront of PEAK:AIO's transformative journey and witnessing our extraordinary growth in North America is exhilarating,” said Roger Cummings, CEO, PEAK:AIO.“The market's rapid embrace of our innovative, energy-efficient solutions underscores a significant shift toward sustainable data performance. I look forward to deepening our collaborations and propelling PEAK:AIO to new heights in this evolving landscape. Our partnerships underscore the trust and demand for PEAK:AIO's technology in powering next-gen AI and GPU workflows.”

PEAK:AIO's transformation from a prominent EMEA leader in AI data infrastructure to a key force in North America underscores its dedication to meeting the sophisticated demands of today's data-driven world. By prioritizing efficiency and scalability, PEAK:AIO continues to set new standards in AI and HPC solutions. The company's presence at SuperComputing 24 will reinforce its status as an essential enabler in the AI and HPC landscape.

About PEAK:AIO

PEAK:AIO is a cutting-edge provider of software for the AI market, revolutionizing the way data is stored and processed for AI workloads. Through its innovative solutions, PEAK:AIO delivers unparalleled performance, cost-effectiveness, scalability, and sustainability, empowering organizations to accelerate their AI initiatives and achieve groundbreaking results. For more information, visit

