Germany's governing coalition, main opposition to hold early elections on February 23, 2025

(MENAFN) Germany's governing coalition and the main opposition have agreed to hold early on February 23, 2025, according to reports from local media. The agreement was reached during negotiations in Berlin between Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Party (SPD), the Greens, and the opposition Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU), as reported by the German news agency DPA.



The decision comes just days after the collapse of Scholz’s left-liberal coalition government, which fell apart due to disagreements with the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) over economic policy. This breakdown led to discussions about the possibility of early elections.



In response, Scholz had proposed holding a vote of confidence in January, which could have set the stage for early elections in March. However, the opposition Christian Democrats pushed for the elections to take place no later than February, which led to the compromise on the February 2025 date.



The final determination of the election date will now be in the hands of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is responsible for dissolving the parliament and setting the election timeline.

