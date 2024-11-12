Qatarenergy Opens 'Tawteen Forum 2024'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy opened the 2-day 'Tawteen Forum 2024', which is being held to expand“Tawteen” program's inclusivity and adaptability, and to increase its benefits to all participants that will enhance the localisation of services and industries in the sector in the State of Qatar.

The forum provides a networking between QatarEnergy and the companies that are participating in Tawteen's In-Country Value Program (ICV), and to help exploring business opportunities and partnerships towards greater contributions to the local economy.

The forum will also provide opportunities for greater understanding of the enhanced ICV Program, which includes key amendments engineered to provide a wider scope of the local contribution for all companies, and a bonus scheme to reward companies for their positive contributions in selected fields, hence, ensuring an accurate reflection of each company's impact on Qatar's economy.

Working sessions during the forum address the elements of the enhanced In-Country Value Program, accreditation, future plans, QatarEnergy's principles of conduct, best practices to enhance suppliers' ICV, and investor support and participation, amongst other specialized sessions.

More than 4,000 participants are taking part in the forum, which includes an exhibition by companies that are participating in Tawteen program, which was launched in 2019 with the aim to foster the development of the energy sector's local supply chain and to expand the small and medium enterprises base in Qatar, in addition to a sustainable in-country value contribution.

Also taking part are representatives from government bodies as well as engineering, contractor, and construction companies.