Gotcha Covered Opens New Center In Scottsdale

The leading window consultation franchise welcomes Anne and Scott Quinlan to growing list of franchise owners

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered , a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of Gotcha Covered of McDowell Mountain, its newest location in Arizona. The center is owned and operated by Anne and Scott Quinlan.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to in Fountain Hills, Scottsdale, Cave Creek and McDowell Mountain by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Gotcha Covered is always looking for opportunities to grow, and the Scottsdale area was a perfect fit," said David Dunsmuir, president of Gotcha Covered. "We hold our franchise owners to a high standard, and we are confident Scott and Anne will represent the brand well. With Scott's sales experience, and Anne's entrepreneurial spirit and passion for design, the community will be in great hands for their window treatment needs."

After retiring last year, Scott and Anne decided it was time to pursue their dream of business ownership. Anne spent 20 years in the dry-cleaning business in Minneapolis, where she expanded from one store to eight during her career.

Scott, a former Illinois native and collegiate hockey player, comes from a successful 30-year career in technology sales.

"This is a dream come true," said Scott Quinlan. "We've always wanted to create something together. This opportunity allows us to bring both of our strengths together to offer a great service for the area."

The duo said joining Gotcha Covered has allowed them to invest their time to build something for themselves and the community.



"Having the freedom to build something of our own and the flexibility to create a work-life balance has made this the perfect fit for us," said Anne Quinlan. "We're excited to share our dream and passion with the community."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of McDowell Mountain, visit .

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

