Report The Successes Of Female Business Leaders

(MENAFN- Pressat) In the business world, there are some very strong examples of female CEOs who have led their companies to success according to many metrics, including the stock market. The app Nemo has put together a new report that compares the performance of three of the most famous and successful female CEOs to the performance of competing companies led by men.





Stock before CEO started Stock now

Percentage change

Stock in the past year Automobiles







General Motors $29.68 $44.67 50.51% 33.48% Stellantis $13.05 $15.21 16.55% -20.07% Ford Motor Company $5.71 $10.45 83.01% -14.88% Semiconductors







Advanced Micro Devices $2.95 $149.86 4980% 42.30% Intel Corporation $56.82 $19.64 -65.43% -49.49% NVIDIA $12 $116.90 874.17% 170.89% Consultancy







Accenture $181.84 $350.87 92.96% 11.88% Cognizant Technology Solutions $62.20 $77.10 23.96% 9.95% Marsh & McLennan $161.86 $229.74 41.93% 16.12%

The first CEO that Nemo researched was Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors since 2014. At the time of Nemo's research in September, the stock price of General Motors was $44.67, having risen 33.48% in the past year. The day after Barra began her new role as CEO, the stock opened at $29.68. This means that under her leadership, the stock price has risen by 50.51%.

Comparing General Motors to two competitors with male CEOs showed significant differences. Stellantis, led since 2021 by Carlos Tavares, had a current stock price of $15.21, less than half of the price of General Motors. The stock was priced at $13.05 before he started meaning that it's seen an increase of 16.55%. Stellantis is down 20.07% in the past year.

At Ford Motor Company, Jim Farley has been CEO since 2020 and under his leadership, the stock has risen by 80% from $5.71 to $10.45 - however, this year the stock has fallen in value by 14.88%.

Nemo also investigated semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices, which at the time of writing was priced at $149.86 - an increase of 42.30% in the past year. In 2014 when Lisa Su was named CEO, the stock was priced at $2.95, meaning that under her decade of leadership it has risen by a massive 4980%.

Intel Corporation is currently worth $19.64. When Patrick Gelsinger took the position of CEO in 2021, the stock was priced at $56.82, but since then it has fallen by 65.43%.

NVIDIA is another successful semiconductor company and is almost certainly the biggest name in the industry. Worth $116.90, it was priced at $12 when it first went public, meaning that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has increased its value by 874.17%. While that is a very significant increase, it's still less than the change that Advanced Micro Devices has seen under Su's leadership.

The last case study is Accenture, the professional services company. At the time of Nemo's research in September, Accenture was worth $350.87. When Julie Sweet took over as CEO in 2019, it was worth $181.84 and under her leadership it has increased in value by 92.96%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions is led by Ravi Kumar S, who took the position of CEO in 2023 and it's currently worth $77.10. When he took over this role, it was worth $62.20, and since then it has risen by 23.96%.

Another competitor in the professional services industry is Marsh & McLennan, at the time of Nemo's research worth $229.74. When CEO John Q. Doyle took over in 2023, it was priced at $161.86, meaning that since then it has increased in value by 41.93%. While Cognizant and Marsh & McLennan have both increased in price since their new CEOs took over in 2023, it remains to be seen whether their CEOs can lead their companies to the same strength as Julie Sweet has done in her five year tenure.

Nicholas Scott, Executive Vice President at Nemo, comments:

“We found it insightful to compare these three highly successful CEOs, Mary Barra, Lisu Su and Julie Sweet, to the CEOs of some of their companies' main competitors. General Motors, Advanced Micro Devices and Accenture are all outperforming a number of their competitors led by men.

“One thing Barra, Su and Sweet all have in common is that they all have a long history with their companies, giving them in depth operational knowledge that might give them an advantage. While Julie Sweet took over as CEO five years ago at Accenture, she has been with the company for 14 years in total.”

