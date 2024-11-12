UN Chief Urges Urgent Action At COP29 To Curb Global Warning

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called on world leaders at the COP29 international to take urgent action to reduce global temperatures and limit its consequences.

Speaking at the conference on Tuesday, November 12, hosted in Baku, Azerbaijan, Guterres warned that time is running out to combat the destructive impacts of rising global temperatures.

He said,“The ticking sound you hear is the clock. We are in the final countdown to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and time is not on our side.”

The UN Secretary-General also emphasized the critical need for climate financing, stating,“The world must act on climate finance, or humanity will bear the cost.”

COP29 began on Monday with a technical agreement, bringing together nearly 200 countries at the annual United Nations climate summit in Baku.

This international gathering is focused on raising hundreds of billions of dollars to fund the global transition to cleaner energy sources and mitigate the damages caused by climate change, which is primarily driven by carbon emissions.

Guterres's call for urgent action underscores the gravity of the climate crisis and the diminishing window of opportunity for effective intervention.

The success of COP29 in mobilizing substantial climate finance and commitments will be crucial in shaping the global response to the climate emergency and achieving sustainable development goals.

Furthermore, collaborative action across nations is vital to ensuring a resilient and sustainable future for all, as the world races against time to curb climate change.

