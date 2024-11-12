Ardent Mills' FY24 ESG Report Celebrates Advancements In Innovation, Agribusiness And Employee Well-Being

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The report highlights the company's accomplishments over the past decade while renewing its commitment to fostering sustainable growth for the future.

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ardent Mills , the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced the release of its fiscal year 2024 (FY24) Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report , commemorating progress under its four ESG pillars: Communities, People, Planet and Ingredients. This year's report highlights major milestones, including the launch of innovative plant-based solutions, progress in sustainable farming practices, and the company's continued focus on fostering inclusion and employee well-being. As Ardent Mills looks to the future, it remains committed to cultivating growth for its customers, communities and the environment.

Ahead of the release of its FY24 ESG report, Ardent Mills announced the appointment of Shrene White as vice president of ESG and grower relations. This newly created role underscores the company's commitment to advancing its ESG efforts, environmental stewardship and innovation across the industry.

"Ardent Mills continues to be a trusted partner because of our steadfast commitment to advancing the industry," said Shrene White, vice president of ESG and grower relations. "This year's report not only showcases our existing momentum but also reflects our forward-looking vision to responsibly manage the impact of our operations on the planet, reduce food insecurity and cultivate a workplace where everyone can thrive. As we continue to evolve our ESG framework, we aim to create lasting, positive changes for our stakeholders."

In its second year under the Nourish: Intention & Impact framework, Ardent Mills accomplished the following across its four ESG pillars:



Driving agricultural education and community support: Guided by our mission to enhance the quality of life and standard of health , Ardent Mills teammates supported 120 nonprofit organizations and donated 28,900 pounds of product during its annual month of service in April. Through our Growing a Better Future program, we also engaged 966,123 students in agricultural education. Additionally, Ardent Mills helped generate $33.8 million to food security, nutrition and economic development efforts across 12 African countries, with a focus on Ardent Mills employees engaging in skills-based volunteerism through Partners in Food Solutions.

Enhancing safety, employee engagement and development: Employees completed 32,715 hours of safety, food safety and quality training, underscoring the company's strong focus on safety and professional growth. The implementation of Ardent Mills' Safety Cultivating Ownership, Respect and Empowerment (SCORE) program contributed to a 6-point increase in the company's Net Promoter Score.

Advancing sustainable farming and resource management: Ardent Mills enrolled more than 598,000 acres across 12 supply shed regions in its regenerative agriculture program, promoting sustainable farming practices that reduce negative environmental impact. Additionally, the company achieved 57% participation in facility composting programs, advancing its commitment to waste reduction and environmental sustainability.

Fostering diversity and inclusion: Ardent Mills directed $19.75 million in spend to diverse suppliers in FY24, part of the company's broader Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) strategy. We also succeeded in welcoming our most diverse intern class to date, with 37% racial-ethnic diversity and 40% gender diversity, underscoring our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Expanding an innovation-forward product portfolio: In FY24, Ardent Mills launched Ancient Grains Plus , a clean-label blend for enhanced baking functionality, and Egg Replace , an innovative solution that responded to a volatile egg market and a growing demand for cage-free egg products.

"Ten years ago, we named our company Ardent Mills to evoke our passion for transforming the way the world is nourished. Since that time, we've learned that true transformation requires intentionality and dedicated effort, collaborating alongside individuals and partners who believe in our shared mission," said Sheryl Wallace, CEO of Ardent Mills. "The achievements outlined in this report reflect that level of dedication, and it fills me with both pride and humility. As we look forward to our next decade, we will continue to take bold strides towards meaningful impact for our employees, customers and local communities."

To learn more about Ardent Mills' ESG efforts and access the full report, visit the Ardent Mills ESG webpage .

About Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is committed to transforming how the world is nourished. As the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, we cultivate the future of plant-based solutions to help our customers and communities thrive. With more than 40 locations across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, we specialize in flour, quinoa, pulses, and organic and gluten-free products that drive emerging nutrition and innovation in plant-based ingredients. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Ardent Mills employs over 100 certified millers and supports thousands of local jobs across North America.

For more information, visit .

Contact:

Megan Anthony

Corporate Communications Specialist

636-675-6705

SOURCE Ardent Mills

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED